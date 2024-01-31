Hozier Unreal Unearth extended North American tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has extended his ongoing tour due to popular demand. The Unreal Unearth tour, which originally kicked off in September 2023 in support of his album of the same name, will have a new run of shows scheduled to take place from May 7, 2024, to September 20, 2024, in venues across North America.
On January 29, 2024, the singer unveiled the new dates of his tour, which will include shows in various cities, including Jacksonville, Buffalo, Wilmington, Camden, and Detroit, among others, through an official announcement on his Instagram page. Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell will be opening for Hozier on select dates of the tour.
Tickets for the 14 newly added dates will go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 12 pm local time. There will be no presales for the new dates. Tickets for the previously announced shows are also on sale now via Ticketmaster.
While tickets for the new dates have yet to be announced, the estimates based on the previous shows begin around $55 for general admission. Prices may vary depending on the venue.
Hozier building momentum for his album Unreal Unearth with the tour
Hozier released his highly anticipated third studio album, Unreal Unearth, on August 18, 2023. The album debuted at No.1 on the Irish and UK charts and peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200 chart.
What makes this album stand out from his previous releases is that the singer highlights his Irish heritage in the lyrics of tracks like To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe). As Hozier stated in an interview with Billboard on August 28, 2023:
“This is the first time that I’ll be singing songs in the Irish language or singing parts of songs that are in Irish Gaelic. So I’m really excited to [play] Madison Square Garden or Hollywood Bowl, and sing in Gaeilge and watch as, hopefully, concertgoers and fans learn those lines and maybe even sing it with me.”
The full list of dates and venues for the Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 is given below with the newly added dates in bold:
- February 24, 2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
- April 20, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- April 23, 2024 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- April 25, 2024 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- April 26, 2024 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- April 28, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- April 30, 2024 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- May 2, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- May 5, 2024 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- May 7, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- May 8, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- May 10, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- May 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
- May 14, 2024 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- May 15, 2024 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- May 17, 2024 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- May 19, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
- May 21, 2024 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- May 22, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- May 25, 2024 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- May 31, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 4, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
- June 5, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
- June 7, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
- June 8, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
- July 24, 2024 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 27, 2024 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 4, 2024 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
- August 6, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- August 7, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- August 9, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
- August 10, 2024 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- August 13, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- August 14, 2024 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
- August 16, 2024 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
- August 17, 2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- August 20, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- August 21, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
- August 23, 2024 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- August 24, 2024 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- August 27, 2024 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
- August 28, 2024 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
- August 30, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- August 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- September 3, 2024 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
- September 4, 2024 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 6, 2024 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
- September 7, 2024 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 9, 2024 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- September 10, 2024 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- September 14, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 17, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- September 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Allison Russell, the 2024 UK Americana Music Award winner will be opening for Hozier on the tour. The singer who won International Artist of the Year & International Album of the Year for her latest album The Returner is also headlining her own tour across Ireland, the UK and Canada to support the album.
Apart from the dates mentioned above, Hozier also has several festival performances on his schedule in Europe and the USA.
Born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, the Irish singer rose to prominence with his debut album, Hozier, which peaked at No.1 on the Irish charts and No.22 on the Billboard 200 chart. Aside from his music, Hozier is also known for his activism, supporting the Irish Abortion Referendum, as well as Black Lives Matter and the Palestinian cause.