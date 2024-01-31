Hozier Unreal Unearth extended North American tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has extended his ongoing tour due to popular demand. The Unreal Unearth tour, which originally kicked off in September 2023 in support of his album of the same name, will have a new run of shows scheduled to take place from May 7, 2024, to September 20, 2024, in venues across North America.

On January 29, 2024, the singer unveiled the new dates of his tour, which will include shows in various cities, including Jacksonville, Buffalo, Wilmington, Camden, and Detroit, among others, through an official announcement on his Instagram page. Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell will be opening for Hozier on select dates of the tour.

Tickets for the 14 newly added dates will go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 12 pm local time. There will be no presales for the new dates. Tickets for the previously announced shows are also on sale now via Ticketmaster.

While tickets for the new dates have yet to be announced, the estimates based on the previous shows begin around $55 for general admission. Prices may vary depending on the venue.

Hozier building momentum for his album Unreal Unearth with the tour

Hozier released his highly anticipated third studio album, Unreal Unearth, on August 18, 2023. The album debuted at No.1 on the Irish and UK charts and peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

What makes this album stand out from his previous releases is that the singer highlights his Irish heritage in the lyrics of tracks like To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe). As Hozier stated in an interview with Billboard on August 28, 2023:

“This is the first time that I’ll be singing songs in the Irish language or singing parts of songs that are in Irish Gaelic. So I’m really excited to [play] Madison Square Garden or Hollywood Bowl, and sing in Gaeilge and watch as, hopefully, concertgoers and fans learn those lines and maybe even sing it with me.”

The full list of dates and venues for the Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 is given below with the newly added dates in bold:

February 24, 2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

April 20, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

April 23, 2024 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

April 25, 2024 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 26, 2024 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

April 28, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

April 30, 2024 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 2, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

May 5, 2024 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

May 7, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 8, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 10, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

May 14, 2024 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 15, 2024 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 17, 2024 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 19, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 21, 2024 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 22, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 25, 2024 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 31, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 4, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 5, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 24, 2024 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 4, 2024 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

August 6, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 7, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 9, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

August 10, 2024 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 13, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 14, 2024 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 16, 2024 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

August 17, 2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 20, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

August 21, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

August 23, 2024 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

August 24, 2024 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 27, 2024 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

August 28, 2024 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

August 30, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 3, 2024 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

September 4, 2024 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 6, 2024 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 9, 2024 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 10, 2024 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 17, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Allison Russell, the 2024 UK Americana Music Award winner will be opening for Hozier on the tour. The singer who won International Artist of the Year & International Album of the Year for her latest album The Returner is also headlining her own tour across Ireland, the UK and Canada to support the album.

Apart from the dates mentioned above, Hozier also has several festival performances on his schedule in Europe and the USA.

Born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, the Irish singer rose to prominence with his debut album, Hozier, which peaked at No.1 on the Irish charts and No.22 on the Billboard 200 chart. Aside from his music, Hozier is also known for his activism, supporting the Irish Abortion Referendum, as well as Black Lives Matter and the Palestinian cause.