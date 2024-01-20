Who is Sahara Dula? BLM activist intentionally drives into police officer in viral video, sparks outrage online 

Sahara Dula, a purported ‘Black Lives Matter’ activist and a Pro-Palestinian supporter is facing assault charges for ramming her car into an NYPD officer on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Brooklyn resident was reportedly driving her car northbound against the traffic on the Upper East Side.

She was attempting to enter the intersection while the police were busy with an abandoned getaway car. The said car was used in a $10,000 worth of goods robbery from a high-end shop on Madison Avenue that afternoon.

As per the criminal complaint, Sahara drove her black Lexus like that at a high speed for several blocks. When an officer, posited at the 19th Precinct stopped her car at East 71st Street, she swiftly slammed on the gas, hitting, and injuring the cop. Later, the BLM activist reasoned that she hit the cop because he was not budging from his place, blocking her way. Sahara reportedly told authorities at the crime scene:

“F*ck these cops, it’s a lesson to him.”

She said to have hit the cop on purpose, adding that the incident should teach him a lesson. Sahara told investigators:

“Hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

According to the reports, the 24-year-old told officers she was high on marijuana, and her Lexus was also found reeking of weed. Sahara had buds of cannabis in her car’s cup holder. Sahara Dula was charged with reckless endangerment, impaired driving, vehicular assault, and serious injury.

Video of Pro-Palestinian supporter Sahara Dula's crime goes viral online

Video footage of the incident was circulated online, infuriating netizens. The clip, captured from inside a car moving toward the traffic, shows Sahara's car causing quite a scene as she was driving in the wrong lane. A driver from another car also stopped and got out of their vehicle because of the nuisance. Then the police officer appeared, who was seen gesturing with his hand for Sahara Dula to stop her car.

However, the luxury sedan quickly moves and hits the cop, sending him flying away brutally. One bystander came out to help him get up, but the cop lied back down due to the injury. Prosecutors said he suffered bruises on his body along with a fractured leg.

As per Sahara's LinkedIn profile, she has a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Communication Studies from New England College in New Hampshire. She worked at a clerical post for an internship on health insurance with the NYPD. Sahara's other designations included a cashier and a doorwoman.

Sahara Dula's reckless behavior spurs furore online

People who watched the video clip of the incident were furious at Sahara. They demanded she should be charged with attempted murder. Many criticized her for being a BLM activist and a Pro-Palestinian supporter.

Sahara Dula was arraigned on Friday morning. A bond of $25,000 is placed as per the Manhattan DA’s Office. Prosecutors reportedly called Sahara’s behavior “egregious” during the bail argument. They had initially asked for the bail money to be set at $100,000. If Sahara gets convicted, she can face mandatory prison time.