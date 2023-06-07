Who was Shawn Jackson? Huguenot High School graduate and his father identified as victims killed in Virginia shooting

Shawn Jackson, 18, and his father, Renzo Smith, 36, were identified as the victims killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Virginia Huguenot High School graduation ceremony. While authorities did not confirm the victims' identities, their names were released by a community group on behalf of family members.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, June 6, around 5.10 pm, an unnamed 19-year-old gunman, armed with four guns, opened fire outside Altria Theater in downtown Richmond, Virginia, as a crowd of graduates and their families were exiting the venue following Huguenot high school graduation ceremony. The suspect, who tried to flee the scene on foot, was reportedly arrested at the scene.

The shooting killed two victims and injured five others. Authorities said that a nine-year-old girl was also injured after she was struck by a vehicle when trying to flee the shooting. While authorities did not immediately release the identity of the victims or the suspect, they confirmed that an 18-year-old graduate and his 36-year-old father were killed in the incident.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards revealed that a 31-year-old who sustained a life-threatening injury was taken to an area hospital where they are receiving the necessary care. The victims without life-threatening wounds were aged 14, 32, 55 and 58 respectively. Edwards also said that the 9-year-old girl, struck by a car, had sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

Shawn Jackson had just graduated from Huguenot High School when he was killed alongside his father

While authorities withheld the identity of the slain victims, Community advocate Charles Willis, who runs the group United Communities Against Crime, identified them as father and son duo Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson. In a statement to WTVR, Willis said:

"The family asked that the Richmond community keep them in your prayers.”

Shawn Jackson, 18, had just graduated from Huguenot High School when he was shot and killed alongside his father, Renzo Smith, outside the graduation venue in Altria Theater, Richmond, Virginia.

Shawn Jackson’s 9-year-old sister, identified as Rennyah Jackson-Smith, was reportedly struck by a vehicle when she tried to escape the gunfire at the scene. A GoFundMe launched on behalf of the victim’s family to render financial support in the wake of the tragedy identified Shawn Jackson’s mother as Tameeka Jackson-Smith. The page read:

“Our hearts are breaking for the victims and survivors of the mass shooting that transpired today. It has left a traumatic memory for all. All proceeds will be given to Tameeka Jackson-Smith the mother and wife of the victims. Thank you for your help.”

While authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the mass shooting, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said that the 19-year-old suspect knew at least one of the victims of the shooting. However, Edwards said that the motive behind the incident is unknown.

“We think the suspect knew at least one of the victims.”

Edwards, while condoling the incident, added that at this time it is unclear if the 19-year-old suspect was a high school student. He further stated:

"I'd like to just express my concerns and sympathy for those who have lost their lives today, and those whose lives were forever changed. We prepared for an event like this, and we prepared for it with our partners and hoped that this day wouldn't come, but it came to Richmond today."

Edwards said the 19-year-old suspect will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

