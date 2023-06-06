What happened to Adam Glass? San Antonio rapper identified as victim killed in North Star Mall shooting

Adam Glass, a 33-year-old San Antonio rapper, who went by the stage name “Glizzy,” was identified as the man who was shot and killed inside a barber shop at North Star Mall on Sunday, June 4, The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

On Sunday, North Star Mall was placed on lockdown after two unidentified individuals walked inside the mall and opened fire at the barber shop where Adam Glass was getting a haircut.

San Antonio Police, who responded to a report of a shooting Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, said that this was an isolated, targeted attack. The suspects reportedly fled the area and have yet to be arrested by the police.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus did not disclose additional details on the shooting but said that surveillance footage captured two suspects being dropped off at the mall before entering the barbershop. He said:

“Surveillance video captured two unknown suspects getting dropped off and entering the barbershop. One was described as a black male, thin inbuilt wearing a black hoodie, light colored shorts. The other, the male was wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants.”

McManus added that those responsible would be held accountable for the incident. Meanwhile, authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting have yet to disclose a potential motive behind the incident.

Adam Glass was a former member of the Bloods gang

According to a separate Express-News, Adam Glass, who described himself as an aspiring rap artist, was a former member of the Bloods gang and had been living at an Alamo City halfway house at the time of the shooting. Glass also has a lengthy criminal history.

On Monday, Glass’ family launched a GoFundMe, to try to raise $30,000 for the victim’s funeral costs. At present time, the account has pulled in close to $500 in donations.

𝑅𝒾𝒸𝓀𝓎🪲 @the_rat_pac Fundraiser by Deidra Whitfield : Adam Glass Expenses gofund.me/be3a3de3 Fundraiser by Deidra Whitfield : Adam Glass Expenses gofund.me/be3a3de3

In a statement on the fundraising page, Glass’ mother, Deidra Whitfield, thanked people for their support after her son was fatally shot at the barber shop in North Star Mall. The page described Glass as a beloved individual who was passionate about his craft. The page said:

“Adam was truly loved by many that he came into contact with and stayed blessed no matter what obstacle came his way. If he didn’t have it, he made sure you did. He stayed consistent and was passionate about making his music.”

Adam Glass’ mother, Deidra Whitfield, asked supporters to only donate to her GoFundMe, to help pay for his funeral expenses The page read:

“If you would like to support his family with the upcoming & future expenses, please do so only to this go fund me page & not the imitators.”

While North Star Mall was closed on Sunday after the shooting, it was back to business on Monday.

