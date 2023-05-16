What is Shy Glizzy's net worth? Fortune explored as rapper gets arrested for threatening girlfriend

Marquis Amonte King, aka Shy Glizzy, was arrested on Saturday, May 13, after the rapper pulled a gun on his girlfriend, threatening to cause harm. Glizzy and his on-and-off girlfriend were having a heated argument when the rapper pulled his gun out on her.

The incident happened last Saturday at around 9 am. The Like That rapper allegedly pulled his gun out on a Public road and later left the scene. The West Hollywood Sheriff's deputies were alerted, and a criminal report was filed.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested at around 6 pm and booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats. According to records, Glizzy got released after four hours in jail and a $50,000 bond.

A gun was not found on him during the arrest, and the rapper denied ever committing the act. The rapper's girlfriend of four months later filed for a restraining order against him. The case remains under investigation.

Shy Glizzy is said to be worth around USD 900,000

Shy is estimated to have made around $2.5 million in his career. Since he resides in Washington, a 40% tax cut would place that number at an estimated $1.5 million.

Assuming that he spent $500,000 of his earnings, made $100,000 through investments, and spent $200,000 for businesses, his net worth is estimated to be around $900,000. Glizzy's primary source of income is his music.

Shy Glizzy has an estimated net worth of 900K (Image via Twitter/@WeUpOnItRadio)

Shy Glizzy, popularly known as Young Jefe, had a rough upbringing. Born and Raised in Southeast Washington, D.C., his father was shot at and killed at the age of 19. The incident took place before Shy's first birthday.

He and his brother were both raised by his mother and grandmother. Shy Glizzy was not shy of encounters with the law. His first arrest came when he was only 14 years old. He got arrested for theft and possession of a gun. When he was 16, he spent 14 months in juvenile detention for robbery.

Glizzy was nominated for a Grammy for his feature on the track, Crew, by Goldlink (Image via Instagram/@jefe)

He released his debut mixtape, No Brain, in January 2011. In the same year, his second mixtape, Streets Hottest Youngin, came out in October.

With the release of his third mixtape Law in 2012, Glizzy was featured in Complex's list of "10 New DMV Rappers To Watch Out For." In 2013, the magazine also put him in their list of "15 Unsigned Rappers Who Should Get a Deal After SXSW".

After being listed by Fact Magazine as "10 Rappers to Watch in 2014", Shy Glizzy released his seventh mixtape, Young Jefe. The mixtape spawned the biggest hit of the rapper's career, Awwsome. The track peaked at 45 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. Glizzy became part of the 2015 XXL magazine Freshman Class the following year.

He released his first studio album, Fully Loaded, on October 18, 2018. The album contained features from famous rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, NBA Youngboy, Gunna, Yung Thug, and Rick Ross. The album peaked at 35 on the US Billboard 200. His next album, Covered 'N Blood, was released in 2019 and peaked at 156 on the Billboard 200.

His Latest release, Flowers, dropped earlier this year. The album contains 20 tracks with features from Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, Chris Brown, and 21 Savage. Shy described the album as a celebration of himself and his journey.

