XXL Freshmen Class 2022: Complete list

The 2022 XXL Freshmen list has been revealed. The XXL Freshman series is celebrating its 15th anniversary with 2022’s class of rappers. XXL’s staff has carefully selected the members of this year’s class. Daily meetings were held with nearly 100 of the best and brightest rap neophytes.

XXL Magazine @XXL XXL FRESHMAN 2022



Who's your favorite Freshman this year? XXL FRESHMAN 2022Who's your favorite Freshman this year? 🏆 XXL FRESHMAN 2022 🏆Who's your favorite Freshman this year? https://t.co/WHnsx8pzNZ

The 12 rappers on the list include:

Cochise

Saucy Santana

Babyface Ray

KenTheMan

SoFaygo

Big Scarr

Big30

KayCyy

Doechii

Kali

Nardo Wick

BabyTron

The tenth spot, won by BabyTron, was voted for by fans.

XXL magazine wrote:

“The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is breaking the mold. They refuse to conform to the norm, and pride themselves on creating a fresh sound in hip-hop. Like the classes that came before them, these newly inducted rappers are aiming for superstardom.”

The process of choosing this year’s freshmen, which launched in January and came to an end in April, included listening to their new music and keeping note of their plans for the year through Zoom and in-person conversations.

Fans are divided over this year’s XXL Freshmen list

With the final reveal of this year’s Freshmen list, some fans were left disgruntled. Some expressed dissatisfaction, noting that there should be an alternative list featuring more deserving artists.

zay @zonzoball another day of people getting mad over the XXL Freshmen class another day of people getting mad over the XXL Freshmen class

XQZ @SteveXQZ People my age always wanna announce they don’t know who any of the XXL Freshmen are. Dude we haven’t been freshmen in 15 years…i don’t think we’re supposed to know People my age always wanna announce they don’t know who any of the XXL Freshmen are. Dude we haven’t been freshmen in 15 years…i don’t think we’re supposed to know

mariano 🦦 @oscos babytron and babyface ray are the biggest W’s on that XXL freshmen list babytron and babyface ray are the biggest W’s on that XXL freshmen list

Previous year’s XXL Freshmen who made it big

XXL released its first edition of Freshmen Class in 2007 after which it returned in 2009. It features ten artists to watch out for on the cover of the magazine. The list features up-and-coming, underground rappers who are relatively unknown. It is credited with launching various artists on the path to fame.

Some rappers who made it big in the music industry after being featured in the XXL Freshmen list in the past include Kid Cudi (2009), J. Cole (2010), Future (2012), Travis Scott (2013), Chance the Rapper (2014), Megan Thee Stallion (2019), Da Baby (2019), Rody Ricch (2019), Jack Harlow (2020) and Baby Keem (2020).

Last year’s Freshman Class included Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Morray, Iann Dior, Layekah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii and Flo Milli, all of whom gained significant popularity in 2022.

More about this year's XXL Freshmen's works

As mentioned by the magazine, some artists featured on this year’s Freshmen list are quite well-known while others are emerging rap artists.

Minnesota-based rapper KayCyy has collaborated with Kanye West, Gesaffelstein, and Lil Wayne. He won a Grammy Award this year for Best Melodic Rap Performance as he contributed to the backing vocals for Kanye West’s single Hurricane that was nominated for Album of the Year. KayCyy’s is slated to release his new studio album Who Is KayCyy? later this year.

Saucy Santana is known for his viral songs on TikTok including Walk, Here We Go, and Material Girl. He has also received a cosign from Nicki Minaj. The artist’s debut studio album Keep It Playa was released in 2021.

Billboard quoted the artist as saying:

“I want to leave behind a legacy where if another gay boy comes after me, they get the same acceptance and warm welcome that I had to work hard to get.”

He also became popular after his appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Detroit-based Babyface Ray recently released his third studio album, Face. The album includes the single Dancing With the Devil, featuring Pusha T and Landstrip Chip.

Atlanta-based SoFaygo recently signed with Travis Scott’s label Cactus Jack Records in 2021. He is known for his mixtapes and singles including After Me, Off the Map and Everyday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far