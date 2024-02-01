Joni Mitchell Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Joni Mitchell's Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show is scheduled to be held on October 19, 2024, and October 20, 2024, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The show, which will feature supporting performances by The Joni Jam, will be the first new show by the singer since 2022, when she broke her hiatus of more than two decades.

The new shows by the singer were announced via a post on her official Instagram account on January 31, 2024.

The presale for the show is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code JJAM24. Live Nation presale for the show will be available on February 1, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY. There will also be an LNHS presale available at the same time.

The show is in high demand, which has led to the creation of a waiting room by Ticketmaster. To access the tickets, interested patrons must join the waiting room to access the queue for the tickets. The average waiting time for the presales is expected to be more than ten minutes.

General tickets for the show will be available on February 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the link provided in the singer's social media or via Ticketmaster.

Joni Mitchell Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show dates and venue

Joni Mitchell's Los Angeles Hollywood show comes after her return to live performance in two years and will be followed by a career-first performance at the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024.

The new Hollywood show also marks the singer's first performance in the city since 2000, and she is bringing along several as-yet-unannounced artists as part of the show, including The Joni Jam as well as Brandi Carlile.

American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is best known for her second studio album, The Story, which was released on April 3, 2007. The gold-certified album peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Joni Jam is the collective term for the surprise guests who perform at a Joni Mitchell concert. The first Joni Jam was part of the singer's performance at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Grant County, Washington State, and consisted of Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Lucius, and Annie Lennox, among others.

The upcoming concert's Joni Jam is expected to consist of similarly stellar artists and acts. The dates for the Joni Mitchell Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl Show are given below:

October 19, 2024

October 20, 2024

Joni Mitchell scaled back her live performances after her last tour in 2000 due to declining health. In 2015, the singer suffered a brain aneurysm rupture, which required intense physical and mental rehabilitation to recover from, including completely relearning basic movements such as walking as well as speech, singing, or otherwise.

The singer's latest record consists of the recording of her 2022 Newport concert appearance with Brandi Carlile, titled Joni Mitchell at Newport, released on July 28, 2023, via Rhino Records. The record has been nominated for the Best Folk Album award at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

In her solo career, the singer is best known for her fourth studio album, Blue, which was released on June 22, 1971. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.