Joo Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo’s Blood Free on Disney+: Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know

Joo Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo's Blood Free is all set to air on April 10, 2024. Disney+ shared a teaser poster and confirmed the release date of Blood Free on March 4. The show's poster draws attention as a lab-manufactured meat is shown with the logo of BF, meaning Blood Free, engraved on it.

The K-drama is about the CEO of genetic engineering company BF, Yoon Ja-yoo, played by Han Hyo-joo, who pioneers a new era of artificially manufactured meat in 2025. Meanwhile, Joo Ji-hoon plays the character of a retired officer, Woo Chae-won, who purposely approaches Yoon Ja-yoo. She gets entangled with him due to a mysterious murder case.

Blood Free on Disney +: Everything you need to know about Han Hyo-joo and Joo Ji-hoon's upcoming thriller drama

Release Date

The suspense thriller K-drama Blood Free, previously called Dominant Species, is all geared up for its premiere on April 10, 2024. The drama will be aired on the OTT platform Disney+.

Plot

Blood Free tells the tale of a new era where meat consumption has disappeared from humans' meals as cultivated meat has replaced the real one. BF, a biotechnology company behind this business, sees rapid growth. The drama begins to follow the tale of the individuals who start to hold onto doubts about the whereabouts of CEO Yoon Ja-yoo, the founder of BF.

Woo Chae Woon is the bodyguard of Yoon Ja-yoo and a former soldier who graduated from the Naval Academy. Joo Ji-hoon previously impressed the audience through his performances in K-dramas like Kingdom, Hyena, and more.

On the other hand, Han Hyo-joo appeared as lead cast in the Disney + hit Moving. This duo has increased the anticipation among potential viewers and fans as they are both widely popular for their acting skills.

The drama is garnering much attention from fans as renowned screenwriter Lee Soo-yeon, known for her work in the drama Stranger and the film Grid, will be joined by director Park Cheol-han in developing this drama.

Cast

Besides Han Hyo-joo and Joo Ji-hoon, the show has a stellar cast line-up, including Lee Hee-joon. He will play the character of Prime Minister Sun Woo-jae, who attempts to take over the BF Group. Actor Lee Moo-saeng will play the role of On San, the head of the research center.

On San has been Yoon Ja-yoo’s friend for over 20 years and is the group's founding member. Kim Sang-ho will take on the role of Kim Shin-goo, a biotechnologist who discovers the prime element of artificially cultured meat. Meanwhile, Jeon Suk-ho will play Seo Hee, the IT expert of BF Group, and Park Ji-yeon will take on the role of planning director Jung Hae-deun.

Blood Free, starring Han Hyo-joo, Joo Ji-hoon, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Kim Sang-ho, Jeon Suk-ho, and Park Ji-yeon, is slated to air on April 10 on Disney+.