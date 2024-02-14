Choi Woo-shik's A Killer Paradox receives criticism for explicit content, alleged improper promotions and more 

A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku, has been receiving criticism for various reasons, such as the portrayal of unnecessary explicit content, alleged promotion issues, and a character's resemblance to a major politician in South Korea. The K-drama has received acclaim for its storyline, direction, and remarkable performances by the cast members. However, due to the ongoing controversy, viewers have expressed their disappointment.

A Killer Paradox follows the story of a college student, Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik), who accidentally ends up killing one of his customers, which leads him to murder more people once he finds out that they have committed crimes. Son Suk-ku, on the other hand, consistently played the role of the cop behind Lee Tang.

Criticism over explicit content

The director of the Netflix series has also attempted to explain the reason behind the depiction of some sexual scenes concerning Lee Tang, the main character played by Parasite fame Choi Woo-shik. The director stated that it was relevant to show the morality of Lee Tang's character. But, viewers have yet again found it not required and have questioned the necessity of showcasing nudity in the series.

Scenes portraying the story of a victim of illegal filming have also garnered negative responses from viewers and observers as they state it to be unethical.

Allegations about improper promotions

Viewers have alleged that Netflix has not promoted the cast members of A Killer Paradox equally, as they could rarely find any information about actor Kim Yo-han, who depicted the character of Roh-bin. Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku have been in the limelight for leading the story; meanwhile, actor Lee Hee-joon, who plays the role of a former cop, Song Chon, is also seen in one of the promotional content videos.

According to the fans, a Google search shows K-pop idol Yohan as one of the casts under A Killer Paradox instead of actor Kim Yo-han, who are not the same person. This led to a negative reaction from fans as they wished to know more about the Military Prosecutor Doberman star, who is allegedly nowhere to be found in the promotion videos on Netflix. The information on the internet regarding him is allegedly wrong.

Character's resemblance with a major Politician in South Korea

One of the characters in A Killer Paradox, Hyeong Jeong-guk, a corrupt politician held in prison, is played by actor Seung Eui-yeol. His physical appearance, including his hairstyle, glasses, and outfits, shows a great resemblance to the main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung (Democratic Party of Korea).

His supporters have accused the makers of allegedly portraying him as the character in the show. Furthermore, he is seen wearing prison clothing with the number 4421, which has led to speculations of showcasing a big redevelopment case in Seongnam when he served as mayor. The company involved in this case reportedly used 442 billion won in illegal profits. Lee Jae-myung is currently on trial for this case. However, he denies his involvement.

Furthermore, there was another accusation regarding the A Killer Paradox's character was that Hyeong Jeong-guk eating sushi, wearing the same prison clothing. This was believed to portray Lee Myung-jae's wife, who was in prison for a certain period due to the misuse of public funds for personal use in 2023. She was accused of ordering sushi when the politician was the Governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Due to ongoing criticism for the alleged resemblance, Netflix released an official statement, saying that the rumors around A Killer Paradox were “completely baseless.”

