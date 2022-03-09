JOOX Thailand Music Awards announces nominees for the Top Social Global: Artist of the Year category

The JOOX Thailand Music Awards have announced their 2022 nominees for the Top Social Global: Artist of the Year category. The current nominations for the category include THE BOYZ, TXT, TWICE, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, EXO, IU, GOT7, ITZY and wayV.

The winner will be decided through fan voting which will be conducted through the JOOX app. Voting will begin on March 10 and will last until March 23. JOOX VIP members can vote 10 points per artist per day, while free users can only vote 1 point per artist per day. In addition, JOOX coins (JOOX coins) can be exchanged for voting points. (1 coin = 1 vote)

GOT7 won the Top Social Artist award last year, and this year's battle is expected to be close.

JOOX Thailand Music Awards first began in 2017

The JOOX Thailand Music Awards (also known as JOOX Thailand Music Awards) are an annual music awards show hosted by JOOX Thailand. The award recognizes professionals in the Thai entertainment industry who have made significant contributions to the realm of music.

The first ever JOOX award ceremony took place in 2017 and it has been a yearly affair since. The sixth ceremony of the award show will take place under the concept of ’Live Your Music.'

The criteria for selection of Top Social Thai Artist of the Year and Top Social Global Artist of the Year are based on 100% of the fan votes.

For other categories like the Top JOOX ROOMS Artist of the Year, the winner will be chosen with 50% weightage given to fans’ votes while the other 40% of the votes of music and entertainment industry insiders will count. The remaining 10% will be considered from fans across the country.

The award show has 13 other categories apart from Top Social Artist: Song of the Year. These are:

Artist of the Year New Artist of the Year Pop Song of the Year Hip-Hop/R&B Song of the Year Collaboration Song of the Year K-POP Artist of the Year Rock Song of the Year Indie Song of the Year International Artist of the Year Luk Thung/Pua Chewit of the Year Karaoke of the Year Remake Song of the Year All Time Hits of the Year.

