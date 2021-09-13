Jordan Cheyenne apology backfires as her Instagram is seemingly hacked, backlash over making crying son pose for thumbnail rages on

YouTuber and family vlogger Jordan Cheyenne has been receiving severe backlash online after she made her son cry for the thumbnail of a video. The 30-year-old accidently uploaded the footage to her video, which went on to be posted on YouTube. Internet users were enraged with the mother for using her 8-year-old son for clickbait.
After Jordan Cheyenne uploaded the video online, she was criticized on several social media platforms for her parenting skills and exploiting her child for views, which seems to be an ongoing concern when it comes to family vlogging. As backlash continued to rise online, her Instagram account appeared to have been hacked and her YouTube channel has been deleted as well.
Jordan Cheyenne deletes YouTube channel after receiving backlash for using son as clickbait
The California-based social media influencer launched her YouTube channel in 2012, which was originally called JayJayBeautyBlog. The single-mother mostly uploads fashion, beauty and lifestyle content which revolves around her son.
The YouTuber, who has amassed over 500,000 subscribers on her channel, went on to delete her YouTube channel after receiving endless negative comments online. As the turmoil continued, her Instagram account was hacked with her name changed to “JayJayWeezy” and a link was attached in the bio redirecting people to another page as well.
Jordan Cheyenne released an apology video hours later as well, but viewers did not sympathize. Many stated that the influencer was sorry for being caught directing her distraught son to cry. Fans were disappointed in her for not being apologetic for her actions.
This is not the first time the vlogger has found herself receiving hate online. In 2018, Jordan Cheyenne was called out for filming as she drove with her son in the backseat.
Family vloggers are often criticized for uploading videos of their distressed children. Jordan Cheyenne’s channel now stands as another example of why stricter laws for family vlogging must be implemented online.