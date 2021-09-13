Jordan Cheyenne apology backfires as her Instagram is seemingly hacked, backlash over making crying son pose for thumbnail rages on

YouTuber and family vlogger Jordan Cheyenne has been receiving severe backlash online after she made her son cry for the thumbnail of a video. The 30-year-old accidently uploaded the footage to her video, which went on to be posted on YouTube. Internet users were enraged with the mother for using her 8-year-old son for clickbait.

After Jordan Cheyenne uploaded the video online, she was criticized on several social media platforms for her parenting skills and exploiting her child for views, which seems to be an ongoing concern when it comes to family vlogging. As backlash continued to rise online, her Instagram account appeared to have been hacked and her YouTube channel has been deleted as well.

This is absolutely repulsive and disgusting. Children should not be treated like this or forced to do this. Family vlogging on YouTube is going to lead to so much trauma, it breaks my heart. https://t.co/QjzN4Mw7pl — the garden cat 🥀 (@GardenCat_TGG) September 8, 2021

That video of Jordan Cheyenne forcing her son to be on camera when he was upset about their puppy possibly not making it is DISGUSTING. No child should be treated like that and then she blames it on being “emotionally exhausted”. Okay well clearly your son is too ma’am — Katelyn 🏳️‍🌈 (@KatelynSue_) September 10, 2021

dude. the jordan cheyenne video is so disturbing and hard to watch. social media can be so dark. — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) September 12, 2021

Jordan Cheyenne is out here traumatizing her poor kid, can you imagine being sad and then have your own mom put a camera in your face and DIRECT YOU on how to cry on camera... Like do you even care about your child?! — k (@mindlessjumble) September 10, 2021

Jordan Cheyenne deletes YouTube channel after receiving backlash for using son as clickbait

The California-based social media influencer launched her YouTube channel in 2012, which was originally called JayJayBeautyBlog. The single-mother mostly uploads fashion, beauty and lifestyle content which revolves around her son.

The YouTuber, who has amassed over 500,000 subscribers on her channel, went on to delete her YouTube channel after receiving endless negative comments online. As the turmoil continued, her Instagram account was hacked with her name changed to “JayJayWeezy” and a link was attached in the bio redirecting people to another page as well.

Jordan Cheyenne released an apology video hours later as well, but viewers did not sympathize. Many stated that the influencer was sorry for being caught directing her distraught son to cry. Fans were disappointed in her for not being apologetic for her actions.

Jordan Cheyenne apology was such a joke, its the definition of sorry I got caught rather then any recognition of the harm she caused her child. Never once did she apologize to her son or recognize how harmful that behavior was. Just embrassed and should have known better... — Sarah (@TTamsinn) September 10, 2021

The jordan cheyenne situation is gross, but all i can think about is that this is just one time that a family channel slipped and showed us what they do to their kids behind the scenes. i shudder to think what else happens (not just with this particular channel but all of them) — Thicc N' Tired is back (@_baechamel) September 12, 2021

Also- another YouTuber I had an off feeling about…Jordan Cheyenne..yeah I hate being right but I always had a funny feeling about her and how she was w her son..again I’m not a parent yet so I understand loving and caring for your child obv. But w her it always weirded me out… — Sam 🔮 (@SamanthaReginax) September 10, 2021

I’ve watched you in 2018 and from one video I knew there was something up about you. You tried so desperately to get on drama channels and to be talked about so you could go viral and experience fame. I saw it from a mile away. You finally got what you wanted. Don’t run now. — Summer (@__SummerKnight) September 12, 2021

If theres a time and place and a person who needs 'cancelled' this Jordan Cheyenne is one of them... sheeesh — Gitago (Coop) (@GitagoGaming) September 11, 2021

family channels are so cringy. i can’t imagine how it feels to be a child raised as a living breathing social media content and having millions of people watching everything they do without their consent — alya (@santrepoz) September 11, 2021

This is not the first time the vlogger has found herself receiving hate online. In 2018, Jordan Cheyenne was called out for filming as she drove with her son in the backseat.

Family vloggers are often criticized for uploading videos of their distressed children. Jordan Cheyenne’s channel now stands as another example of why stricter laws for family vlogging must be implemented online.

