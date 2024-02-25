Jordan Luka 2 "Olive Aura" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Luka 2 is preparing to bring another colorway to the olive green color scheme sneakers. Luka Dončić, a versatile and multi-dimensional player from the Dallas Mavericks, has teamed up with the Jordan brand and has launched an assortment of shoes since 2022.

This lineup was the product of an improved iteration of the Luka 1 sneakers. Recently, the brand has brought several colorways, and "Olive Aura" is the upcoming one. The sneakers grace different shades of olive green and include a pinch of orange shade.

As per SNKEDUNK, the new colorway is set to release on March 1, 2024, and will retail for $140.

Jordan Luka 2 "Olive Aura" is coming in March, 2024

The second shoe in Luka Dončić's signature lineup embodies technology and innovation. The brand has studied Luka's gaming style and improved the sneakers from Luka 1. In 2023, the brand introduced the sneakers with these words,

"Luka Dončić has a one-of-a-kind playing style: quick and controlled with stellar court vision. Studying his game just as closely as Dončić eyes defenders, the Jordan team updated his signature shoe with features and design to best answer his needs on the court. The result: the Luka 2."

It further reads,

"Throughout the collaborative design process, the Jordan team analysed Dončić's multi-directional play. Since he's known for his step-backs, side steps and momentum-breaking pauses, the sneaker reflects the need for responsive security."

The sneakers are coveted by basketball players due to their technology. It features full-length Formula 23 foam and the IsoPlate foot frame, ensuring that the feet are in the right place. It also incorporates Cushlon 3.0 wedge foam to support the feet as well.

The upcoming iteration of the Luka 2 "Olive Aura" colorway incorporates different shades of olive. On the upper, the mesh construction in olive shade crafts the base while the IsoPlate in the same shade supports laterally.

The grey suede covers the other part of the sneakers, mostly the heel counter. The dark olive color is accented on the tongue and lace closure. However, the lateral lace design incorporates vibrant orange, underscoring an eye-soothing color palate.

The outsole is hued in light pastel blue and combined with a white color. On the midsole, the orange Jumpman logo is etched. The Jordan Luka 2 is slated to be released on March 1, 2024, with a price tag of $140.