Jordan Luka 2 “Coconut Milk” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of “Safari,” “Smoke Grey,” and “Black Cement” colorways of Jordan Luka 2 sneaker design in the past few weeks, Jordan Brand has now expanded the portfolio of Luka Doncic’s second shoe to include the “Coconut Milk” variant. This latest iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Coconut Milk/Black-Fossil-Lemon Drop-Gum Light Brown-Total Orange palette.

The Jordan Luka 2 “Coconut Milk” shoes recently launched on December 15, 2023. These shoes are currently available for purchase via sneaker retail shops, including Snipes US. Sizes ranging from US7.5 to US14 are offered for purchase. These sneakers are marked with a retail price label of $130 for each pair.

Jordan Luka 2 “Coconut Milk” sneakers are accentuated with hits of Total Orange hues

Here's another look at the newly launched Jordan Luka 2 sneakers (Image via Snipe US)

The collaboration between Luka Doncic and Nike's Jordan Brand is yielding significant results with the namesake range worn by the Dallas Mavericks' star. The Jordan Luka 2 can now be purchased in a brand new "Coconut Milk" hue, making it the most recent edition to his assortment.

This fashionable offering is footwear that features a combination of colors, including Coconut Milk, Black, Fossil, Lemon Drop, Gum Light Brown, and Total Orange on the upper.

The Coconut Milk color leads to the outer layer, which is constructed from a combination of mesh, textile, and synthetic leather. Black accents are featured on the tongue flaps, lace fasteners, inner lining, and heel blocks of the shoe.

The upper is encased in a robust fence that provides 360-degree linked support, ensuring that one’s feet remain safely confined no matter how fast they walk or stop. Moreover, the areas featuring brand labels and the sewing across the back heel counters are given a punch of color with the addition of vibrant Total Orange details.

A sturdy, molded insole keeps players firmly anchored on the court, while a wedge of midsole cushioning presses up towards the medial sidewall for expert banking. A Gum semi-translucent outsole boasting extended Formula 23 foam completes the overall look and brings it to a satisfying end.

An extra-firm foam carrier and Formula 23 midsole foam, along with a sturdy and versatile plate that runs along the side wall, give the wearer a sense of security when making quick landings.

The subsequent statements highlight the partnership between the Swoosh and the popular athlete on their website:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens.”

It continues,

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation.”

Don’t miss out on the newly arrived Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 “Coconut Milk” basketball sneakers that are currently accessible from the aforementioned location. To catch more future colorways of the stated model, fans are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for timely updates.