Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan Luka 2, the outstanding second signature boot for NBA sensation Luka Doncic, was released by Jordan Brand and has made an immense impression on the sneaker industry. In contrast to the recently unveiled "White Black," "University Red," and "Game Royal" Team-Bank hues, Luka's sneaker range will shortly have an exciting variation that is inspired by a safari. The entire colorway is wrapped up in a Laser Orange/Hyper Jade-Black-Light Orewood Brown-Gum Light Brown color palette.

Although the Swoosh label’s Jordan Brand hasn’t revealed the official launch date of the new Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” shoes, these pairs will be offered for purchase sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. These shoes will be dropped in men’s sizes with a selling price label of $130 per pair. They will be marketed via Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other partnering retail sellers.

Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” shoes are adorned with orange and blue overlays

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

This Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2's vivid, multicolored upper taps into the wild spirit. The base of the shoe is made of the widely recognized technical mesh in a vibrant orange, which sets up the backdrop for the accents. The faux leopard pattern overlay, which extends from the mid-foot to the heel, gives the shoe a daring look along with dramatic flair. A blue TPU coating creates an intriguing contrast and is delicately paired with blue marking for Luka and Jordan.

The shoe's overall appearance is improved by additional details, notably the black tongue, sock liner, and eye stays. Ultimately, the underfoot innovation is practical as well as fashionable, with a midsole made of bright white foam.

While the semi-translucent clear rubber outer sole unit provides grip both on and off the court, black TPU inserts placed strategically around the toe as well as the forefoot offers additional support.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters and outer sole unit of the sneaker (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

The Nike newsroom highlighted the following as the conceptual impetus for the second basketball shoe:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens.”

On the business's blog, you can get more details about how the revised silhouette was created:

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation.”

Be on the lookout for the recently emerged Nike’s Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” sneakers that will be purchasable in the coming months of this year. For those interested in copping a set of the sneakers mentioned above for their wardrobe collection, you can sign up on the Nike website or utilize the SNKRS app for quick notifications as soon as the pairs go on sale.