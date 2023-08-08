Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Smoke Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand is ready to spice up the sneaker market with another fresh iteration of its Jordan Luka 2, the signature shoe model of Luka Doncic. Although the confirmed launch date of the recently revealed Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Smoke Grey" shoes has not yet been disclosed by the shoe manufacturer, these pairs are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime later in 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Those who wish to get to get their hands on these sneakers can find them on the Nike's online and physical locations, alongside the SNKRS app and a couple of other Jordan brand retail vendors. These advanced basketball footwear pieces will be offered with a fixed price label of $140 for each pair.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Smoke Grey" shoes are accentuated with hits of Laser Orange hues all over

One of the most impressive and gifted performers in the NBA presently is Luka Doncic. Since entering the league in 2018, the Slovenian player has dazzled spectators with his talent and personality. In 2020, he enrolled in an exclusive club of sportsmen that uphold Michael Jordan's reputation by becoming the youngest athlete to strike a deal with the Jordan Brand.

The Jordan Luka 1—Doncic's first signature shoe—became accessible in July 2022 as part of his contract with the company. The footwear was a low-top type, with a futuristic, elegant look that was influenced by Doncic's sense of fashion and individuality.

After releasing its first sneaker model in a variety of colorways, the athlete later unveiled his second shoe, the Jordan Luka 2, earlier this year.

The Nike newsroom underlined the design inspiration for the second shoe as follows:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens.”

Additional information on the redesigned silhouette's design process is also available on the company's blog:

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation.”

A flawless fusion of cutting-edge technology and aesthetics, the Jordan Luka 2 is Luka Doncic's signature sneaker and was created to improve his on-court performance. Basketball fans and sneakerheads love it for its modern look and adaptable features.

In tandem with the holiday season, Jordan Brand will introduce the "Smoke Grey" colorway, adding to its current lineup. This edition's eye-catching color design is made up of a combination of Smoke Grey, Laser Orange, Light Smoke Grey, Dark Smoke Grey, and Photon Dust tones.

Tailored mesh along with leather are used in the upper of the footwear to ensure both style as well as sturdiness.

The TPU overlays' speckled textures plus Laser Orange complementing accents offer an additional punch to the overall appearance. These shoes ensure that Luka performs at his best thanks to IsoPlate reinforcement and Formula23 cushioning.

A real masterpiece, the next Jordan Luka 2 "Smoke Grey" signature shoe combines the latest innovations with striking design. This release guarantees a fantastic time on and off the court, regardless of whether you're a die-hard basketball fan or a stylish sneaker aficionado. Get your pair and become prepped to see Luka Doncic's style in action.