Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Lake Bled" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Dallas Mavericks guard and four-time All-Star Luka Doncic has been creating headlines in the NBA with his outstanding play and special flair. He is also one of the select few athletes with a Jordan Brand signature sneaker series. The player's style, the Luka 1, was previously well-received by the sneaker world, and now the Luka 2 is currently being prepared for release this year.

Following a series of teasers and early glances at the new silhouette, Swoosh's Jordan Brand just made a public disclosure of the second signature sneaker. The brand has revealed several forthcoming hues, one of which is the "Lake Bled" variant. This colorway is a Polar/Bright Crimson-Psychic Blue-Diffused Blue-University Blue-Blue Tint color scheme.

According to Sole Retriever and a few other sneaker news sources, the freshly released Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Lake Bled" colorway will hit the market on September 14, 2023. Each pair of these sneakers will be priced at 140 USD. Fans of the talented player and other Nike lovers can find them online and in-store at Nike and its affiliated Nike Basketball retail stores.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Lake Bled" shoes are inspired by the lake of Northwest Slovenia

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The Jordan Luka 2 is the latest addition to Jordan Brand's portfolio of performance basketball sneakers, designed exclusively for the playstyle of Luka Doncic and the next generation of players. Jordan Brand said that one colorway would be inspired by Slovenia and would contain 20% recycled materials as a component of the model's official introduction. The Jordan Luka 2 Lake Bled will be the first to pay respect to Doncic's home nation.

The second edition of the athlete's signature sneaker is inspired by his playing style, which is highlighted by the Swoosh as:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens."

Jared Ebanks @JaredEbanks Each season the Luka 2 will assume a new color blocking that boasts at least 20% recycled content.



The first pays homage to Slovenia’s Lake Bled in the Julian Alps. Each season the Luka 2 will assume a new color blocking that boasts at least 20% recycled content.The first pays homage to Slovenia’s Lake Bled in the Julian Alps. https://t.co/TVpWjVqL90

Nike newsroom further sheds light on the design process of the advanced silhouette:

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation."

In honor of the namesake lake in Northwest Slovenia, the upper portion of the Luka 2 features varying shades of blue with manufactured mesh as well as TPU. The burst of red on the logo accents on top of the tongue and lace set improves the style while staying true to Jordan's legacy.

Recycled materials are used in the tongue foam, stitching, and mechanical tooling all over the sneaker. On the medial side, the shoe has extended Formula 23 foam plus Cushlon 3.0. A white midsole surrounds both, with a blue outsole complementing the sneaker's style.

Keep an eye out for the "Lake Bled" colorway of the Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 in the coming months. Those interested in obtaining this athletic footwear can sign up for instant notifications on the Nike main website or join the company's SNKRS app.

