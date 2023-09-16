Jordan Luka 2 “Black Bright Crimson” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of "Safari," "Smoke Grey," "Team Bank," and more colorways in recent weeks, we have another fresh variant of the Jordan Luka 2 silhouette planned for Christmas. The early look at the latest "Black Bright Crimson" iteration of the shoe was shared by a sneaker insider, @gc911, via their Instagram account.

According to Sole Retriever and a few other sneaker news outlets, the "Black Bright Crimson" version of the Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 will release over the holiday season. These athletic shoes will be available in Nike stores and its associated Nike Basketball retail locations at a price of $140 for a single pair.

Jordan Luka 2 “Black Bright Crimson” shoes feature subtle gray and white elements

Because of his association with Jordan Brand, Luka Doncic has become a prominent figure in the broad realm of basketball footwear. The young talent from Slovenia has won fans over with his spectacular performances on the court, and with the release of the Jordan Luka 2, he has demonstrated his intention to make his imprint in the world of sneakers as well.

Even though we have seen colorful variants, such as the one that will be centered around Lake Bled, there seems to be a push for a design that is a bit more subdued. The Jordan Luka 2 Black Bright Crimson was created in response to this request and features a more muted color scheme than its regular offerings.

The Jordan Luka 2 maintains the same structure as previous iterations, which utilizes a tri-blend comprised of nubuck, TPU, and tailored mesh. From the upper's components, including the engineered mesh foundation, the resilient nubuck extensions, and the TPU sheet, the sneakers are similar. The TPU sheet adorns the vamp as well as the midfoot and is colored a sophisticated dark black.

This primary hue of the footwear features a gray sheen that is sprinkled with black, and it continues from the sole unit onto the upper of the sneaker. As is visible, this gives the colorway more depth. The luminous crimson highlights are placed on the Luka emblem, and the Jumpman is placed on the tongue to emphasize their presence.

This vivid shade of crimson is also used for accenting the heel area, encompassing the Latin expression "Non Desistas Non Exieris," which lies divided between the left and right heels of the shoe. The wording translates to "Never Give Up, Never Surrender."

The overall look is finished off with a grey rubber outsole that has a transparent quality and a foam midsole that is spotless white.

The Swoosh's association with the promising athlete is underlined on its website in the following words:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens.”

It continues,

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation.”

In the following months, the Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Black Bright Crimson" colorway will be released. Sign up for swift push notifications on the Nike homepage or download the SNKRS app to be among the first to get your hands on this sporting footwear.