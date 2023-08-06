Jordan Luka 2 TB “White Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Luka 2, Luka Doncic's second shoe from Jordan Brand that was officially unveiled earlier this year, keeps getting new colorways. The player’s roster with Jordan Brand features a wide range of colors and designs that are inspired by the his personal life.

For those looking for a more muted design, team-based hues like the Jordan Luka 2 TB "White Black" provide excellent choices. The new variant is completely wrapped up in a White/Black-Pure Platinum color palette.

The new Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 “White Black” is currently available for purchase from the online stores of WSS at a price of $130 for each pair.. Following this, a wider launch of these basketball sneakers is expected to take place in the coming weeks of Fall 2023 via the Nike, its SNKRS app, and other retail partners.

Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 2 TB shoes are dressed in classic black and white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

Luka Doncic, a guard for the Dallas Mavericks and a four-time All-Star, has been making news in the NBA for his exceptional performance and unique style. Additionally, he is one of the few players with a line of Jordan Brand signature sneakers.

His first Jordan Luka 1 shoe was debuted in 2022, following which the Jordan Luka 2 arrived in 2023. The Luka 2 has already been introduced in “Lake Bled,” “Quai 54,” and more colorways in the past weeks of this year, earning favorable reviews from the sneaker community.

The second iteration of the athlete's trademark sneaker is motivated by his playing manner, which the Nike Swoosh highlights as:

"Luka Doncic has a playing style that’s one of a kind: He’s always under control, quick to separate from his defender, and possesses a court vision that allows him to see the play before it happens.”

The Nike blog also provides additional details on the updated silhouette's design process:

"The Jordan design team has studied him closely to evolve the second installment of his signature shoe, the Luka 2. Through a highly collaborative process, Jordan Brand designed the Luka 2 to meet the needs of Doncic as well as the needs of the next generation.”

The Jordan Luka 2 TB "White Black" combines fashion with functionality. Engineered mesh, suede, and TPU are combined in its creative design to create a durable basketball footwear. Here, black suede embellishments cross various areas of the upper and extend over the mudguard on the outside. The shoe also has white synthetic mesh placed underneath.

The Latin expression "non desistas non exieris," which means "Do not give up," is printed on the heel and lies on top of the tongue. Additionally, its sturdy design is enhanced by a two-tone black and white midsole with black TPU reinforcements close to the midfoot and toe. Lastly, the athletic shoe is completed with a transparent icy blue rubber outer sole unit.

If readers missed out on the initial launch of this Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 in the "White Black" colorway, they can look around for its wider launch. Those who are interested in purchasing them or their future variants, they can also download the Nike SNKRS app or sign up for swiftly notifications on the company's main website.