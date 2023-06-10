Jordan Pro Strong “Cardinal” sneakers: Price and more details explored

In 1998, first introduced as a team sneaker model for Vin Baker, Jordan Pro Strong will make a comeback soon this year, dressed in vivid red. The shoe is not a signature model from the Jordan Brand, but it has gained a huge popularity among sneakerheads over the years as one of the best Jordan shoes. The Pro Strong has been re-released several times since its original release. In 2018, it made a comeback for the first time since 2010. In 2021, the shoe again made a comeback with new colorways.

Now, Jordan Pro Strong is ready to reappear in the market again in 2023 with a Cardinal color palate.

Jordan Brand hasn't disclosed the official release date for the pair as well as any other information like the special features and other. However, as per the leaks on the internet, the release of the pair can be expected soon in the coming months, with a price tag of $140.

The sneakers will be available via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and the selected sneaker retailers.

Jordan Pro Strong “Cardinal” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

Pro Strong “Cardinal” Jordan sneakers (Image via SN)

The new color palate of the Jordan Pro Strong is quite similar with the previously released Air Jordan 7 sneaker model. Cardinal Red" is overlayed across the mudguard and midsole suede of the sneaker's lower half.

The hits of orange that appear along the piping, branded elements, and lining are complemented by accents that are matched along the vamp, toe, and collar. Lastly, the white elastic and same-conditioned cowhides assist with balancing the shoe via the outsole and side board separately.

Nike said about the shoe:

"The Jordan Pro Strong takes design cues from classic Air Jordans to create a shoe that looks fresh while staying true to the brand's heritage. This mid-top features premium upper materials and responsive cushioning in the heel and forefoot."

The Jordan Pro Strong sneaker model takes inspiration from retro version of the Air Jordan 13. Most of the features of this sneaker model are reminiscent of the OG Jordan models from 1998.

The upper part of this particualr shoe is made with authentic synthetic leather. However, depending on the shoe models, colorways and releases, the materials vary.

But the sneaker label is committed to use materials which are less harmful for the environment and also comfortable for sneakerheds.

When it comes to the style and appearence, the special hidden gillie lacing system of the shoe gives the Jordan Pro Strong a modern and classy look, which goes perfectly with any sleek outfit.

It's advanced tech heel pull tab makes it easier for putting the shoes on and taking it off.

Jordan Pro Strong sneakers has many other additional features which makes it a good fit for the people who are looking for comfortable yet stylish sneakers.

It's textile-covered foam midsole gives it the utmost comfort. Also, it has a rubber outsole incorporated with herringbone traction pattern that supports multi-surface grip. Lastly, the midfoot is supported with TPU shank.

The official release date of the shoe has not been confirmed yet. So, stay tuned and keep an eye on Nike for the upcoming information.

