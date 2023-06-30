Jordan System.23 Clog "Yellow" shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label will soon launch Jordan System.23 Clog shoes dressed in yellow. In the past few years, Jordan Brand has releases various iterations of System.23 Clog shoes, but this year, the shoe will also be released in “Team Gold”.

The System.23 Clog is a unique and innovative shoe that combines the chunky silhouette of a clog with the iconic style of the Jordan brand. The official release date for the Jordan System.23 Clog "Yellow" shoes has not been announced yet by the brand. The pair will retail for $110 and will be available via online Nike stores, the SNKRS app and other selected retailers.

Jordan System.23 Clog "Yellow" shoes will come in men's sizes

System.23 Clog "Yellow" shoes (Image via Nike)

One of the most flexible shoes in the Jordan Brand collection is the Jordan System.23. The creative clog mixes fashion and utility, and is recognized for its unique embellishments and silhouette. The neoprene bootie of the shoe may be removed to customize it, and it comes with its trademark elephant print pattern.

The outer look is made of a bright yellow rubber shell that adds color and is breathable thanks to its strategically placed perforations. The heel of the Jordan System.23 Yellow features a distinct form that enhances breathability. On the insoles as well as the back of the shoe, the Jumpman emblem is debossed.

Since making the shot that won the game and gave North Carolina the championship, Michael Jordan has dominated basketball culture. In 1985, he entered the game wearing the original Air Jordan I, defying both league regulations and the wishes of his opponents while attracting the attention of fans all around the world.

Taking inspiration from this, the Swoosh label has introduced Jordan System.23. Nike stated:

"Cut that beauty and pain rubbish. Comfort is gold, and the Jordan System.23 is the new gold standard. With a stretch-woven bootie hugging your foot and a comfy, ultra-lightweight shell, these kicks are down for whatever. Sleep in them, bathe in them, sit courtside or wear them to the fanciest spot in town—whatever you do, you'll be doing it in pure bliss. Crafty details throughout the design shout out classic Jordan icons, so you're sure to impress. Plus, every System.23 element is interchangeable. Grab multiple pairs and mix and match to personalise your style."

The chunky silhouette of the clog is a new addition to the Jordan brand, and the shoe features a two-piece design with a molded foam shell and an aggressive tread for added traction.

The shoe also includes removable neoprene booties for extra support and comfort, which can be removed for a more breezy look. The lightweight shell of the shoe has been stamped with branding elements, making it a unique addition to the Jordan lineup.

SoleFeen Media™ @SoleFeenMedia



Availability: No Word Yet

Retail Price: $110 USD

#JordanBrand #Clog Jordan System 23 Clog “Yellow”Availability: No Word YetRetail Price: $110 USD Jordan System 23 Clog “Yellow” Availability: No Word YetRetail Price: $110 USD#JordanBrand #Clog https://t.co/B7vppq8Afi

Jordan System.23 Clog represents a remarkable combination of style, functionality, and comfort. With its innovative design, featuring a breathable upper and a supportive midsole, it offers the perfect blend of performance and fashion. The iconic Jordan branding and classic colorways further enhance its appeal, making it a perfect casual yet fashionable choice for the sneakerheads.

Poll : 0 votes