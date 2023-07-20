Jordan Tatum 1 “Pure Money” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan Tatum 1 is one of the finest cutting-edge performance basketball shoes currently in the market, thanks to Jayson Tatum's partnership with the Jordan Brand. The "Zoo" and "Pink Lemonade" hues are among those that have already been distributed, but the recently surfaced "Denim," "Cool Grey," and "Wave Runner" pairs are anticipated to launch later this year.

These upcoming colorways of the silhouette will be joined by an all-new iteration, dubbed “Pure Money.”

The new Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Pure Money” shoes are expected to enter the sneaker world sometime during fall this year as reported by Sole Retriever. Although the Swoosh label hasn’t announced the actual release date, what is known is that the pairs will be dropped in the next few weeks with a retail price label of $120.

Tatum diehards and other sneaker lovers can find these shoes in the online as well as offline locations of Nike, alongside its linked Jordan Brand retail chains.

Jordan Tatum 1 “Pure Money” shoes are dressed in sleek white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The much awaited Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 silhouette was officially presented by the Jordan Brand earlier in 2023. The motivational factor and features of the newly created Jordan Tatum 1 shoes are highlighted in Nike's explanation for the same:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

It also draws attention to the ankle support elements included into the form, such the Zoom Air bag:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

The Jordan Brand has now teased the Tatum 1 in an eye-catching hue, drawing influence from classic Air Jordan styles. One of these pays homage to the vintage Air Jordan 4 launch from 2006, featuring the "Pure Money" variant.

The Air Jordan 4 "Pure Money" is known for its clean, primarily white appearance that is accented with silver or metallic components, giving off an air of sophistication and elegance.

The white upper of this Jordan Tatum 1 is balanced by subdued grey fog elements in the branding as well as TPU components on the mid foot. Lightweight engineered mesh serves as the design's foundation, and TPU reinforcements provide enhanced durability close to the toe and eyestays.

These overlays preserve a fresh, tidy appearance by blending in with the white lace sets and tongue flaps . The upper is partially covered by the foam midsole, which has a grey TPU edge.

The JT emblem on top of the tongue, the Tatum marking on the heel, and the Jumpman stitching on the lateral heel all stand out in a subtle grey, whereas the Jumpman on the spine of the heel adopts a traditional "Bred" appearance.

The white color scheme is maintained with the leather collar as well as sockliner. An uncaged Zoom Air unit is housed in the forefoot of a white foam midsole underneath, and a white foam outer sole unit with zonal rubber tread completes the look.

Watch out for the arrival of the Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Pure Money" sneakers in the ensuing weeks of 2023. For information on this specific colorway and upcoming iterations, interested parties should install the SNKRS app and browse the official Nike Inc. website.