Jordan Zion 2 “Celestial Gold/Full Moon” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Zion 2 is a basketball shoe that is designed for explosive performance on the court, with an emphasis on delivering comfort, support, and traction. The shoe is named after Zion Williamson, an up-and-coming NBA superstar who has quickly become one of the most exciting and dominant players in the league.

The sneaker model has been released in several colorways with different release dates. The "Hope Diamond" colorway was released on June 30, 2022, while the "Pelicans" colorway was released on November 17, 2022. In 2023, another new iteration of the sneaker model is expected to drop. In the new rendition, Jordan Zion 2 will be dressed in Celestial Gold, Citron Tint, Alabaster, and Topaz Gold.

Jordan Zion 2 “Celestial Gold/Full Moon” sneakers will have glow-in-the-dark details

OQIUM @OQIUM_official



Canvas and hemp come together with glow-in-the dark details, representing abundance and hard work coming to fruition.



The Jordan Zion 2 SE "Full Moon" is now available online. #OQIUM Inspired by the moons biggest and brightest phase.Canvas and hemp come together with glow-in-the dark details, representing abundance and hard work coming to fruition.The Jordan Zion 2 SE "Full Moon" is now available online. #Zion Inspired by the moons biggest and brightest phase.Canvas and hemp come together with glow-in-the dark details, representing abundance and hard work coming to fruition.The Jordan Zion 2 SE "Full Moon" is now available online. #Zion #OQIUM https://t.co/k66chm5xlu

The Jordan Zion 2 is a follow-up to the original Jordan Zion shoe and was released in 2020. The shoe received widespread acclaim from both amateur and professional basketball players alike.

The latest iteration of the Jordan Zion 2 is bright and cheery, and it arrives just in time to coincide with the warm summery season. Both "Celestial Gold" and "Topaz Gold" are utilized throughout the entirety of the upper, with the canvas and suede construction.

These tones also draw attention to the darning that can be found throughout the sneaker. They are seen across the shoe, from the sashiko-style patching that can be seen at the profile to the random stitching that can be found above the collar. In addition to this, the traditional Jumpman emblems on the heel are replaced with a circle patch that appears to have been conceptually derived from the many phases of the moon.

The Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoe is designed with several key features that aim to enhance performance and comfort on the court. The shoe features a full-length Air Strobel unit, which is a type of air cushioning that provides a responsive and comfortable feel underfoot. The model uses a molded 3D heel clip to provide support and stability to the heel, while the forefoot Zoom Air unit delivers additional responsiveness and support to the front of the foot.

The shoe's outsole is made of a durable rubber compound that provides excellent traction and grip on the court, while also being able to withstand heavy use and wear. The upper of the shoe is made of a lightweight and breathable material that helps to keep the foot cool and dry during intense gameplay. The sneaker model has a unique and eye-catching design that includes a "Z" graphic on the tongue, as well as Williamson's signature logo on the heel.

Describing the new colorway of the Jordan Zion 2, Nike said that Zion loves New Orleans as it was where he began his career as a pro-basketball player. The description adds that the shoe is inspired by the moon's "biggest and brightest phase."

It continues:

"Canvas and hemp come together with glow-in-the dark details, representing abundance and hard work coming to fruition. Of course, it's also stacked with the court-ready features you know and love. Get ready for your own transformation, in the light of the Zion 2 'Full Moon'."

With its innovative features, the Jordan Zion 2 is set to become a favorite among basketball players at all levels. It has details like a full-length Air Strobel unit, a molded 3D heel clip for support and stability, and a durable rubber outsole for traction.

The release date or the price for the Jordan Zion 2 "Full Moon" is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to know the official release date and more details about the upcoming pair.

Poll : 0 votes