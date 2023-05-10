4 best Air Jordan collabs of 2023 so far

Air Jordan is more than just a sneaker brand. It's a legacy, a culture, a movement. Since its inception in 1984 by Michael Jordan and Nike, the brand has been at the forefront of sneaker innovation and style, with a loyal fan base and a huge cultural impact. One of the ways that the Jordan Brand keeps its fans on their toes is by collaborating with other brands, artists, and celebrities, who bring their own vision and flair to the classic Jordan silhouettes.

Jordan Brand has been releasing some of the most sought-after collaborations in the sneaker world. From Travis Scott to Nike SB, the brand's partnerships have brought fresh and innovative designs to the classic Jordan silhouettes.

Here are the four best Jordan collabs of 2023 so far, with their design description, retail price, release date, and more details.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 and three other collabs that have made headlines in 2023 so far

1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive"

Travis Scott, the rapper and fashion icon, has been one of the Jordan Brand's most prolific collaborators. After releasing several high-profile AJ 1, 4, 6, and 33 models in the past years, he released another AJ 1 Low in 2023. This time, he opted for an olive color scheme, with contrasting black and white accents.

The sneaker features his signature reverse swoosh on the lateral side, a cactus jack logo on the tongue, and a stash pocket on the inner collar.

The Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low "Olive" was launched on April 26, 2023, for a retail price of $150. This collection also included a matching apparel capsule.

2) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green"

Nike SB and Jordan Brand teamed up once again to bring a skate-inspired twist to the Air Jordan 4. The Nike SB x AJ 4 "Pine Green" features a sail and pine green color combination, with grey and white details. The sneaker also has a removable tongue patch that reveals a hidden Nike SB logo underneath.

The Nike SB x AJ 4 "Pine Green" was launched on March 21, 2023, for a retail price of $225.

3) Union x Air Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP

Union, the Los Angeles-based streetwear boutique, has been collaborating with Jordan Brand since 2018, delivering some of the most coveted Air Jordan 1 models ever.

In 2023, they launched another Air Jordan 1 variant, the AJKO 1 Low SP. The AJKO 1 Low SP is a low-top version of the original AJKO 1, which was made with canvas instead of leather in 1986. The complete shoe is dressed in a White/Sail-University Gold-Neutral Grey palette.

The shoe features a white and neutral grey canvas upper, with university gold accents. The sneaker also has co-branded details on the tongue, insole, and packaging.

The Union x AJKO 1 Low SP released on February 4, 2023, for a retail price of $150. The Nike SNKRS app and its affiliated retail stores both sell them online and offline.

4) A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12

A Ma Maniére, the Atlanta-based luxury retailer, has been working with the Jordan Brand since 2020, creating some of the most elegant and sophisticated Jordan Brand models ever. In 2023, they continued their partnership with an AJ 12 release.

The pair features a premium tumbled leather upper in a black colorway, with burgundy and metallic gold accents. The sneaker also has quilted lining, co-branded tags on the tongue and heel, and a special message on the insole that reads "All we have is each other."

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 released on March 2, 2023, via Nike's SNKRS app. The shoes initially launched at the official A Ma Maniére stores. The retail price was set at $225.

These are the four best Jordan Brand collabs of 2023 so far, but there are still more to come. The Jordan Brand is always on the lookout for new opportunities to surprise and delight its fans, with fresh and exciting collaborations that showcase the versatility and creativity of the brand.

