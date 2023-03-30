Nike Air Zoom Generation “Purple Suede” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The names LeBron James and Nike are practically indistinguishable due to their long-standing collaboration over the past two decades. To celebrate the pair's 20th anniversary, the duo will be re-releasing their iconic shoe, the Air Zoom Generation, which is credited as being the shoe that 'ignited it all.'

Later this summer, fans can look forward to the release of LeBron James' PE trainers "Purple Suede". The "Court Purple" Air Zoom Generation sported by the Laker is the player's most coveted pair. James was first seen wearing the shoe in the NBA Summer League before the 2018 NBA Finals Game 3, which was initially introduced as a player exclusive.

The Air Zoom Generation “Purple Suede” sneakers are anticipated to drop during Spring 2023. The pair will be available via Nike stores, the SNKRS app and selected sneaker retailers for $190.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “Purple Suede” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

The upper side of the upcoming sneaker is made completely of suede and is colored in a monochromatic version of the purple used by the Lakers. More suede is used for the lining of the tongue as well as the Swoosh branding on the lateral, and the emblem of James' crown is placed on the tongue directly above the purple lacing.

Both the tongue and TPU elements are covered in purple, but the heel comes in a subtly different purple hue than the rest of the shoe. The shoe's design is finished off with a purple outsole that has a semi-opaque appearance and a purple foam midsole that the shoe sits on top of when viewed from underfoot.

Nike described the sneaker model as,

"The Nike Air Zoom Generation QS Men's Basketball Shoe sets the foundation as LeBron James' first signature shoe. Featuring a combination of materials for durability, the shoe that welcomed LeBron to the professional game offers responsive cushioning for lasting play and quick acceleration on the court."

LeBron James has a longstanding and highly successful partnership with the sneaker brand, one of the world's leading sports and athletic apparel brands. The partnership began in 2003, when LeBron signed a seven-year, $90 million contract with the brand before he even played his first NBA game.

Since then, LeBron and Nike have collaborated on a wide range of products, including numerous signature shoes, clothing lines, and marketing campaigns. LeBron's Nike shoes are consistently among the top-selling basketball shoes in the world, and his collaborations with the brand have been instrumental in his rise to becoming one of the most recognizable and influential athletes on the planet.

In addition to their business relationship, LeBron and Nike have also been involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives together, including the establishment of the LeBron James Family Foundation and the creation of the "Equality" campaign, which aims to promote inclusivity and social justice.

The relationship between LeBron James and the sneaker brand has been a highly successful and mutually beneficial partnership, and their products are highly sought after among sneakerheads. Considering the previous successful releases from the collaboration, it can be expected that the upcoming one will also be a hit.

