Nike KD 15 “What The” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike KD 15 "What the" shoes are the latest iteration from Kevin Durant and Nike's long-standing partnership, which has resulted in the introduction of various footwear models over the years. The entire shoe features an Action Grape/White-Black-Pink Foam color palette.

The Nike KD 15 model will appear in its new "What the" hue later this year. These exquisitely made shoes will cost $160 per pair. It will be available on Nike's website and in a few select retail locations. Keep an eye out for the precise release dates.

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 “What The” colorway will be dressed in a mismatched arrangement

Since the famed Nike SB Dunk Low "What The" hit shelves in 2007, The Swoosh has used the "What The" design element on several different models. Sometimes this theme even extends to Nike Basketball, such as Paul George's Nike PG 6.

Now, in anticipation of Kevin Durant's newest signature shoe, the Nike KD 16, The Swoosh has created the Nike KD 15 "What The" by combining numerous colors from the range.

Apart from being one of the best NBA players, Kevin Durant has made a name for himself in the world of sneaker design. Nike gave Durant a 10-year, $300 million contract extension in 2014 as part of their commitment to him.

Because he never loses sight of who his target market is, Durant frequently makes his sneakers less expensive in comparison to other star-player partnerships. A pair of basketball shoes by Kevin Durant combines style and technical prowess, which is a potent combination. In 2022, the pair unveiled their 15th model in their long-running numbered series of distinctive sneakers.

The "Aunt Pearl," "Teal," "Boarder Blue," and "B.A.D." hues, to mention a few are the colorways of the signature shoe that were introduced by the Swoosh in recent weeks. The engineered mesh on the right shoe is colored purple, while pink accents can be found on the left pair. Both trainers have a purple and glow-in-the-dark exoskeleton enclosure on the left side.

The tongue has also been divided, with the "Aunt Pearl" tongue on the left as well as the "Boarder Blue" pair's image on the right. The laces, KD marking on the tongue, sockliner, and collar pieces—the latter of which has the "NY Courts" graffiti-like pattern on the left pair—are additional mismatched touches.

An Air Zoom-cushioned midsole with a multicolored rubber outsole (yellow on the right as well as purple on the left) rests beneath the foot.

In the next weeks of this year, a brand-new Kevin Durant x Nike KD 15 "What the" colorway will be launched, so watch out for it. Those that are interested must wait for their scheduled debut. To accomplish this, one must quickly register on the Swoosh label's official website to stay updated on the arrival of color blocking.

