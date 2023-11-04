Josh Andrés Rivera Net Worth: Fortune explored as actor is set to play Aaron Hernandez in anthology series American Sports Story

Fans of the actor Josh Andrés Rivera are extremely excited as he is set to play the role of Aaron Hernandez in the upcoming American Sports Story. The anthological series, which according to Vulture, is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy's American Story, will focus on crucial events and figures from the world of sports. Variety reported that the first season of the series will be based on the popular podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

The series, starring Josh André Rivera, will focus on the story of footballer Aaron Hernandez. It will offer viewers glimpses of his family, career, and his prison sentence after being convicted of murder, and his eventual death in jail in 2017.

The producers of the show announced that American Sports Story is just one of the multiple American Sports Story parts at FX. They stated that many more will follow the American Story anthology such as American Love Story, American Crime Story, and American Horror Story among others.

While Josh Andrés Rivera is known for his multiple projects, he received a lot of love and support for his role in West Side Story. He will also be seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. All of his recent projects have helped him make a good fortune for himself, as the actor currently has a net worth of $1 million, as per Wali Kali.

The makers of the series also stated how the production of the series has also started but is currently paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Josh Andrés Rivera was born in 1995 in California to parents who immigrated from Puerto Rica. The 28-year-old actor began his career in 2021 with West Side Story where his role of Chino was loved by the audience. After the movie was released in December 2021, Josh Andrés Rivera was cast for the movie Cat Person, which was released on October 6, 2023.

Josh Andrés Rivera was cast for the popular The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is all set to release on November 17, 2023. The actor made headlines when the producers shared that he will be seen in the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, which is set to be released in 2024.

Before entering the world of movies, Josh was actively involved in theatre and was popular for his Broadway show, Hamilton. Talking about his personal life, as per Gossip Gist, the actor is allegedly dating Rachel Zegler. Zegler is known for her roles in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Josh has over 35,000 followers on Instagram and a few thousand followers on Twitter and TikTok. In his two years of acting, he has managed to build a net worth of $1 million, as he has been cast in great brands and under renowned labels.

The upcoming series, Josh Andrés Rivera's American Sports Story is developed by Stu Zicherman. Stu will also play the role of the executive producer, along with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Ira Napoliello.

While Josh plays Aaron Hernandez, others like Patrick Schwarzenegger will play the role of Tim Tebow, with Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton.