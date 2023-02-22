Jude Law's children: All about his kids as actor reportedly welcomes his 7th child

Jude Law, 50, has reportedly welcomed his second child with his current wife, Phillipa Coan, 35. This makes him a father to seven children in total.

Rumors of Law fathering his seventh child started making rounds when the pictures of the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor with his wife Coan, obtained by The Sun, surfaced online.

In the pictures, the couple is seen strolling around with a newborn in a pram at London's Heathrow Airport. The pictures also show another woman strolling the couple's eldest child in another pram.

Exclusive picture of Jude Law's newborn obtained and shared by The Sun (Image via The Sun)

If the reports are true, Jude Law has now fathered seven children with four women, including two with his wife, Phillipa Coan. Aside from the rumored newborn baby, the age of his children now ranges between 26 and two years (as of February 2023).

Jude Law is now reportedly a father of seven, including two children with his current wife

Neither Law nor his representatives have confirmed reports of the birth of his second child with his wife, Phillipa Coan, whom he married on May 1, 2019. However, the actor announced the birth of his sixth kid, the eldest with Coan, in September 2020.

Apart from reportedly fathering two children through his second marriage, the Captain Marvel star has two sons and a daughter (middle child) -- Rafferty (26), Iris (22), and Rudy (20) -- with actress and designer Sadie Frost between 1997 and 2003. The couple married in September 1997 and got divorced in October 2003.

After their divorce, Law got engaged to Sienna Miller, his co-star from Alfie, in 2004, after meeting her in 2003. However, they didn't have any children together. The engagement was called off after Law's affair with his children's nanny was exposed, followed by his public apology in 2005. The following year, their relationship ended.

Jude Law briefly dated American model Samantha Burke in 2008. Together, they had a daughter (Jude Law's fourth child) in September 2009. The Sherlock Holmes star then had his fifth child, Ada Law, with British singer, songwriter, reality TV star, and social media personality Catherine Harding in 2015.

Although the couple was not in a relationship at the time, Jude Law's representative announced that "both were wholeheartedly committed to raising their child."

None of Law's children, except his 22-year-old daughter Iris, is well-known among the general public. Iris Law is a model and actress, having appeared in adverts for multiple fashion houses and companies, including Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Versace. Iris also became an ambassador for Dior Beauty in 2021.

Iris has also acted in the miniseries Pistol as Soo Catwoman (aka Susan Lucas). For the unversed, British model Kate Moss is Iris' godmother.

Jude Law's upcoming projects

The English actor, a two-time Academy Award nominee, has been actively working in showbiz for more than three decades. His theatre work has expanded in four decades, beginning in 1987 with his last appearance in 2017.

Law will reportedly appear in MCU's The Marvels (2023), reprising his role of Yon-Rogg from Captain Marvel (2019). Aside from that, he is also expected to appear in the American fantasy adventure Peter Pan & Wendy in a supporting role.

