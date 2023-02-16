The Marvels to be an Avengers-like crossover

The third film of MCU's Phase Five, The Marvels is one of 2023's most anticipated releases featuring the first-ever team-up between Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. The film is yet to commence its marketing campaign since a trailer for the film was not released during Super Bowl LVII.

However, the event featured trailers from other films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. Despite the absence of a trailer for The Marvels during the Superbowl, Kevin Feige, head honcho and lead producer of Marvel Studios, has revealed some key information regarding the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Kevin Feige reveals key information regarding The Marvels

Kevin Feige reveals new info about The Marvels (Image via Marvel Studios)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige revealed his reactions and expectations of seeing Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Monica Rambeau together on-screen for the first time in the movie. He also revealed how the dynamic between Carol, Kamala, and Monica would be the central focus of The Marvels:

"That's what the entire movie is about. There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it's picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different."

He also revealed how seeing Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau together in a frame for the first time was "immensely powerful" and "chill inducing":

"But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

The Marvel Studios president then mentioned how Ms. Marvel is similar to Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Claiming how Kamala could not believe she was with the heroes, he said:

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

The Marvels will be the first film where fans will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel portrayed as a team player after she operated as a solo hero in Captain Marvel. In fact, the central plot of the upcoming film depicts how she will be forced to work in a team.

The plot, cast, and official staff of The Marvels

The Marvels is set to release on July 28, 2023. The film will see Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau working together to solve the problem when switching places with one another while using their powers.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It further continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels."

The film will also see Brie Larson's Carol Danvers being married to Park-seo Joon's Prince Yan, who is a resident of a planet where the populace communicates with one another by singing. Samuel L. Jackson will also reprise his role as Nick Fury from previous MCU projects. Additionally, Zawe Ashton is set to play the antagonist of the film.

The official cast of The Marvels is as follows:

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Park-seo Joon as Prince Yan

Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed role

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a script written by Megan McDonnell, Elisa Karasik, Zeb Wells, and DaCosta herself.

