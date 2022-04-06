What cases to expect in Judge Steve Harvey episode 8? Release date, plot, and more about ABC’s unscripted show

All rise because the court of Judge Steve Harvey is in session. Episode 8 of season 1 has been released and we are ready for all the drama. The show follows a concept similar to Judge Judy but it is mixed with a little bit of drama and a whole lot of comedy.

This episode is filled with conflicts over money and marital problems. Titled “You cause the wreck, You cut the check”, the episode shows Steve Harvey judging three cases, two of them between friends.

Real people come on the Judge Steve Harvey show to solve their real-life problems, ranging from family disputes to unpaid debts to sour friendships to cheating. It is an unscripted court comedy show. Steve Harvey constantly gives advice on the show based on his own life experiences. His trusted Bailiff Nancy helps Steve with this task.

Cases that we will see on Judge Steve Harvey Season 1 Episode 8

A still from the season 1 episode 8 of the show (Image via Danny Delgado/ ABC)

The first case is between two friends who have sued each other over medical bills after one of them got injured in a scooter accident. In recent promos, it can be seen that one of them has accused the other of pushing him down the road, saying that he could go faster which ultimately caused his injuries. He also accuses his friend of not calling an ambulance, which was on his bucket list, and instead calling an uber. We hear the other friend saying that the uber arrived faster than the ambulance would have and cost him much less.

The second case shows two best friends fighting each other over money that was loaned to one of them for their liposuction surgery.

The third case sees trouble in marital paradise as we see a husband and wife fighting each other over the wife’s poor cooking skills.

When will the episode 8 of Judge Steve Harvey come out and how to watch it?

Judge Steve Harvey airs every Tuesday at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC channel. Episode 8 was released on this Tuesday, 5th April 2022 at 8 PM ET/PT. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Hulu or FuboTV.

Hulu offers a 30 day free trial before you start paying for a monthly subscription of $6.99. Fubo TV also offers a free first month trial and then customers can choose from the different plans, ranging from $32.99 to $69.99 based on their hours of viewing different shows.

Edited by Somava Das