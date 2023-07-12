Junior H's Sad Boyz US tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Junior H, a rapidly emerging figure in the Mexican music scene, has recently revealed the much-anticipated Sad Boyz 2023 US tour scheduled for this autumn. This highly anticipated tour is set to captivate audiences in prominent American cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, and numerous others.

Adding to the excitement, the tour will feature esteemed guest artists such as Peso Pulma and Nataneal Cano, promising an unforgettable experience for devoted fans.

The artist electrified his followers by sharing the tour announcement through an Instagram post:

Tickets for Junior H’s 2023 US tour will go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, while fans can also grab the sold-out shows through StubHub, where tickets are 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

Junior H's Sad Boyz US tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in Hidalgo

Junior H will kick off the tour with his concert in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2023. After performing in several cities across America. The singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Hidalgo concert on December 2, 2023.

Here are the full dates and venues for the tour:

August 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

August 18, 2023 – Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

August 25, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

August 26, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 08, 2023 – Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 16, 2023 – San Jose, CA - SAP Center

September 22, 2023 – Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 – Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 29, 2023 – Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

September 30, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 06, 2023 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 08, 2023 – Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

October 13, 2023 – Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

October 15, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

October 20, 2023 – El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 03, 2023 – Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

November 04, 2023 – Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 05, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

November 10, 2023 – Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

December 02, 2023 – Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Junior H is a Mexican singer-songwriter known for his album Mi Vida en un Cigarro

Junior H (born Antonio Herrera Pérez on February 7, 2000) is a Mexican singer and songwriter who is emerging as an artist in the corrido tumbado genre. He embarked on his musical journey in his teenage days, sharing a collection of songs online prior to his official debut with the album Mi vida en un Cigarro in 2019.

The same year, Junior went viral on YouTube with his song No he Cambiado, which led him to sign with the record label Rancho Humilde.

Junior H hails from Guanajuato, Mexico, and was raised amidst a rich culture of traditional Mexican music and hip-hop, which greatly influenced his musical upbringing. He began writing songs at the age of 12 with a friend. They would record their songs in local studios.

When he was 15, Junior's family moved to Utah, and he had to start over from scratch. He taught himself how to play the guitar and continued writing songs. He eventually began uploading his music to YouTube.

His music is a blend of traditional Mexican corrido music with modern hip-hop and trap influences. His lyrics often deal with themes of love, loss, and violence.

In 2022, he released two albums: Mi Vida en un Cigarro 2 and Contingente. Both albums were successful, and they helped to solidify Junior H's status as one of the most promising young artists in the corrido tumbado genre.

Currently signed to the record label Rancho Humilde, he is one of the most popular artists on the label. He has toured extensively throughout Mexico and the United States, and collaborated with other popular artists such as Natanael Cano and El Fantasma.

Overall, Junior H is a rising star in the corrido tumbado genre. He is a singer-songwriter with a distinct sound who, according to critics, has the potential to become one of Mexico's biggest stars.

