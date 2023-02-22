“Junji ito vibe otw”: Mysterious ball washes over Japan beach and sparks hilarious reactions online

Residents and authorities in Japan are perplexed after a large iron wash appeared out of nowhere on a local beach. The spherical ball-like object is about 1.5 meters in diameter and has been found in Hamamatsu on Japan’s Pacific coast.
Furthermore, after investigations and a bunch of X-rays, the authorities have concluded that the object's interior is hollow, which grows the tension in the country. Being orangey-brown in color with patches of rust, the object was first discovered when a woman spotted it just meters away from the shore.
As soon as she informed the police, the authorities cordoned off the area and called in explosive experts, speculating it was a threat. However, no explosives or dangers were found through the unknown spherical object.
Pictures of the same have now been sent to the Japanese self-defense forces for further examination. Amidst all this, news about the object has spread on social media and has sparked hilarious reactions from the netizens. One social media user commented and said:
“Junji ito vibe otw”
From the “moon” to a “cheese ball,” netizens share hilarious reactions after an unknown spherical object lands on a Japanese beach.
After the object was discovered on the beach, photos and videos of the same floated on social media and spread like wildfire. Social media users began speculating many things, while others called it a “cheese ball” and “moon.”
A few netizens also suggested that the object resembled the Dragon Ball from the popular series. Others speculated that it could have been a UFO that might have fallen from the sky. Despite so many speculations and theories pouring in, the Japanese government has yet to discover what the object really is and how it landed on the shore.
More details about the mysterious object were revealed as several Japanese media speculated Chinese spy balloons.
Since the unidentified object has come to light, the police and the concerned departments are on their investigations. The police have now blocked off a 200-meter radius around the ball as the authorities are busy solving the mystery.
A few TV channels in the country have reported that the past few instances of Chinese spy balloons being found around the region have made the government even more anxious about the present situation. At the same time, since the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon, the public interest in this unidentified object is even higher.
At the same time, the authorities have not given a clear hint about the object; it is still unknown what it is and where it came from.