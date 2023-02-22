“Junji ito vibe otw”: Mysterious ball washes over Japan beach and sparks hilarious reactions online

Residents and authorities in Japan are perplexed after a large iron wash appeared out of nowhere on a local beach. The spherical ball-like object is about 1.5 meters in diameter and has been found in Hamamatsu on Japan’s Pacific coast.

Furthermore, after investigations and a bunch of X-rays, the authorities have concluded that the object's interior is hollow, which grows the tension in the country. Being orangey-brown in color with patches of rust, the object was first discovered when a woman spotted it just meters away from the shore.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL A mysterious rusted metal sphere washed up on a beach in Japan, access to the beach is now restricted A mysterious rusted metal sphere washed up on a beach in Japan, access to the beach is now restricted 😳 A mysterious rusted metal sphere washed up on a beach in Japan, access to the beach is now restricted https://t.co/RY3HUDqfyC

As soon as she informed the police, the authorities cordoned off the area and called in explosive experts, speculating it was a threat. However, no explosives or dangers were found through the unknown spherical object.

Pictures of the same have now been sent to the Japanese self-defense forces for further examination. Amidst all this, news about the object has spread on social media and has sparked hilarious reactions from the netizens. One social media user commented and said:

“Junji ito vibe otw”

From the “moon” to a “cheese ball,” netizens share hilarious reactions after an unknown spherical object lands on a Japanese beach.

After the object was discovered on the beach, photos and videos of the same floated on social media and spread like wildfire. Social media users began speculating many things, while others called it a “cheese ball” and “moon.”

ČØŪRTNĘŸ「コート二ー」 @kotoniidesu @NHKWORLD_News I’ve already had enough ridiculousnesses for 2023, thank you. Push it back in the water. @NHKWORLD_News I’ve already had enough ridiculousnesses for 2023, thank you. Push it back in the water.

CrocInRogue @Miseryraide64 @SaadAbedine They found a Steel Ball and now they have to Run @SaadAbedine They found a Steel Ball and now they have to Run

William Gilroy @WilliamGilroy16

Is the simulation falling apart, just like in the Truman show? @SaadAbedine Has anyone seen the Moon lately?Is the simulation falling apart, just like in the Truman show? @SaadAbedine Has anyone seen the Moon lately?Is the simulation falling apart, just like in the Truman show?

ᴍᴀʏᴄᴏɴ  @iMaycon @NHKWORLD_News its a old bomb for hit submarines and ships used in WW. @NHKWORLD_News its a old bomb for hit submarines and ships used in WW.

A few netizens also suggested that the object resembled the Dragon Ball from the popular series. Others speculated that it could have been a UFO that might have fallen from the sky. Despite so many speculations and theories pouring in, the Japanese government has yet to discover what the object really is and how it landed on the shore.

More details about the mysterious object were revealed as several Japanese media speculated Chinese spy balloons.

Since the unidentified object has come to light, the police and the concerned departments are on their investigations. The police have now blocked off a 200-meter radius around the ball as the authorities are busy solving the mystery.

A few TV channels in the country have reported that the past few instances of Chinese spy balloons being found around the region have made the government even more anxious about the present situation. At the same time, since the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon, the public interest in this unidentified object is even higher.

Feher_Junior @Feher_Junior

It was found in the city of A strange iron object in the shape of a ball washed up on the coast in #Japan It was found in the city of #Hamamatsu , its diameter is 1.5 m. The police closed access to the beach, the bullet is being investigated, local media reported. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A strange iron object in the shape of a ball washed up on the coast in #Japan.It was found in the city of #Hamamatsu, its diameter is 1.5 m. The police closed access to the beach, the bullet is being investigated, local media reported. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5sK2jjlhLH

At the same time, the authorities have not given a clear hint about the object; it is still unknown what it is and where it came from.

