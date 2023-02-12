What was the object over Northern Canada? NORAD sparks hilarious UFO theories online

The airborne object seen at a high altitude over Northern Canada, which was shot down by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Saturday, remains unidentified. However, as soon as the news spread across the U.S., the internet came up with hilarious theories about the object being a UFO.

NORAD first detected the object late Friday evening over Alaska.

It was then monitored by two F-22 aircrafts sent by Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over U.S. airspace. They also received assistance from the refueling aircraft from the Alaska Air National Guard. The object was tracked closely, but it was taking them time to characterize its nature.

The monitoring continued even after it crossed into Northern Canadian airspace. Canadian CP-140 and CF-18 aircraft also joined the process to assess the airborne object further.

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

However, on Saturday, after discussing the matter on a phone call, President Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, came to a decision. It was announced that at the military recommendation from both countries and in an abundance of caution, Trudeau and Biden authorized the airborne object to be taken down.

A US fighter aircraft, F-22, assigned under NORAD, was authorized to conduct the operation.

Netizens make up UFO theories based on NORAD's shooting of the unidentified object in Canadian airspace

People on Twitter have come up with several theories regarding the takedown of the object by NORAD. They are potentially linking the object to a UFO.

Some sarcastically said that the political leaders are staging an alien invasion, while others said that the biggest plot twist would be the leaders teaming up with China to defeat the aliens.

One user included this matter in their list of conspiracy theories, which also had the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern Covid -> Russia Ukraine -> Alien invasion.



I’m still not buying any of it, are you? 🤡 Covid -> Russia Ukraine -> Alien invasion.I’m still not buying any of it, are you? 🤡

Another user pointed out how American economist Paul Krugman once suggested that the government could stage a fake scenario of an alien invasion to stimulate the country's economy.

Liam McCollum @MLiamMcCollum With all this UFO discourse, remember when Krugman suggested the government could fake an alien invasion to stimulate the economy or something With all this UFO discourse, remember when Krugman suggested the government could fake an alien invasion to stimulate the economy or something https://t.co/LqHWvSpXS5

Someone also asked if Trump has already been blamed for this possible alien invasion.

Femme🇺🇸 @RealBasedMAGA So have they blamed Trump for the alien invasion yet? So have they blamed Trump for the alien invasion yet?

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins We going straight from the Covid Plandemic into some Alien invasion psy-op. 🤣 We going straight from the Covid Plandemic into some Alien invasion psy-op. 🤣

Santa Cruz Mountain Goat 🏴 @SCMountainGoat Tonight‘s alien invasion brought to you by Pfizer. Tonight‘s alien invasion brought to you by Pfizer.

Matt Couch @RealMattCouch You didn’t buy Covid so here comes the staged Alien Invasion Lmao You didn’t buy Covid so here comes the staged Alien Invasion Lmao

Uncle Sam 🇺🇸 @SamTrot1776 @LegendaryEnergy They’re setting up the alien invasion we knew was coming. Project blue beam. Agenda 2030 is about to hit overdrive. The 7 year tribulation has begun. Mark of the beast is coming soon. @LegendaryEnergy They’re setting up the alien invasion we knew was coming. Project blue beam. Agenda 2030 is about to hit overdrive. The 7 year tribulation has begun. Mark of the beast is coming soon.

A Beyonce fan hilariously wrote that they are fine with an alien invasion or the end of the world as long as it occurs after Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour. The fan said they had paid a bit too much money for an apocalyptic event to be happening right now.

Michael James @mvchaeljames



So long as it happens after the Totally fine with an alien invasion / end of the world.So long as it happens after the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour . I paid a little bit too much money for an apocalypse to be happening right now. Totally fine with an alien invasion / end of the world.So long as it happens after the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. I paid a little bit too much money for an apocalypse to be happening right now. https://t.co/rO6a28DdwW

Cardero White @CarderoWhite Who had "alien invasion" on their 2023 BINGO cards? Who had "alien invasion" on their 2023 BINGO cards? https://t.co/cPJ90KlWLb

Bizarre Lazar @BizarreLazar After the last few years of pure insanity, was alien invasion really off anyone’s list at this point? After the last few years of pure insanity, was alien invasion really off anyone’s list at this point?

Bubbafox @bob4punk Your average $Link Marine during an alien invasion. Your average $Link Marine during an alien invasion. https://t.co/ZcAEH7Kqm7

🇨🇦 Jack Daniels @JackDan110 What does one wear to an alien invasion? Seriously tho, they want us so confused and scared that we are begging for order. That’s what they want. I am fully aware it’s all distraction. We don’t even have time to react and it’s suddenly something else. What does one wear to an alien invasion? Seriously tho, they want us so confused and scared that we are begging for order. That’s what they want. I am fully aware it’s all distraction. We don’t even have time to react and it’s suddenly something else.

Greg Osuri @gregosuri heard there’s an alien invasion around the corner so found a sensory depravation pod to hide in — see you on the other side heard there’s an alien invasion around the corner so found a sensory depravation pod to hide in — see you on the other side https://t.co/J52xZfRDHP

Mark Strauss @MarkDStrauss The conspiracy theorists warning about Project Blue Beam aren’t even aware that this so-called plot to unite humanity by faking an alien invasion is actually an episode of the Outer Limits. The conspiracy theorists warning about Project Blue Beam aren’t even aware that this so-called plot to unite humanity by faking an alien invasion is actually an episode of the Outer Limits. https://t.co/7JKaKMYLzN

garbage G H O S T⚡️ @cocainemichelle Are we being groomed to accept a fake alien invasion?….



I feel like we’re being groomed to accept a fake alien invasion. Are we being groomed to accept a fake alien invasion?….I feel like we’re being groomed to accept a fake alien invasion.

Deplorablican @deplorablican Lmfao at anyone even slightly worried about an alien invasion. You really think aliens came all this way with amazing technology, and got pew pew'd by some dumb meat sacks? C'mon man!🤣 Lmfao at anyone even slightly worried about an alien invasion. You really think aliens came all this way with amazing technology, and got pew pew'd by some dumb meat sacks? C'mon man!🤣

The Original Lord Straw Smuggler @ethebuilder Good night all.. if the alien invasion happens while I’m asleep it’s been nice knowing you Good night all.. if the alien invasion happens while I’m asleep it’s been nice knowing you

Jan Brown, blocked by Premier Houston @writenrun It says a lot about the state of the world that I'm seriously hoping for an alien invasion. They've got to be more civilized than we are, right? It says a lot about the state of the world that I'm seriously hoping for an alien invasion. They've got to be more civilized than we are, right?

Anita Anand, Canada’s Defence Minister, said that it was too early to confirm whether the unidentified object that was shot down on Saturday by NORAD over the Canadian territory of Yukon was sent by China.

She said on Saturday:

“I will not be speculating on the origins of this object this evening. It is far too early in our analysis of the debris as we are still collecting.”

Anand noted that the object seen in the Canadian airspace bore a potential resemblance to the one that was taken down off the North Carolina coast. It was cylindrical in shape, smaller in size, and looked like a spy balloon.

The object was shot down at an approximate distance of 100 miles from the border between the U.S. and Canada, over the central Yukon.

Anand said that as per their knowledge, this was the first instance where NORAD took down an object in Canadian airspace. She emphasized that the importance of this event should not be underestimated as both countries detected and defeated the object together.

