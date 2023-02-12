What was the object over Northern Canada? NORAD sparks hilarious UFO theories online

The airborne object seen at a high altitude over Northern Canada, which was shot down by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Saturday, remains unidentified. However, as soon as the news spread across the U.S., the internet came up with hilarious theories about the object being a UFO.
NORAD first detected the object late Friday evening over Alaska.
It was then monitored by two F-22 aircrafts sent by Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over U.S. airspace. They also received assistance from the refueling aircraft from the Alaska Air National Guard. The object was tracked closely, but it was taking them time to characterize its nature.
The monitoring continued even after it crossed into Northern Canadian airspace. Canadian CP-140 and CF-18 aircraft also joined the process to assess the airborne object further.
However, on Saturday, after discussing the matter on a phone call, President Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, came to a decision. It was announced that at the military recommendation from both countries and in an abundance of caution, Trudeau and Biden authorized the airborne object to be taken down.
A US fighter aircraft, F-22, assigned under NORAD, was authorized to conduct the operation.
Netizens make up UFO theories based on NORAD's shooting of the unidentified object in Canadian airspace
People on Twitter have come up with several theories regarding the takedown of the object by NORAD. They are potentially linking the object to a UFO.
Some sarcastically said that the political leaders are staging an alien invasion, while others said that the biggest plot twist would be the leaders teaming up with China to defeat the aliens.
One user included this matter in their list of conspiracy theories, which also had the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Another user pointed out how American economist Paul Krugman once suggested that the government could stage a fake scenario of an alien invasion to stimulate the country's economy.
Someone also asked if Trump has already been blamed for this possible alien invasion.
A Beyonce fan hilariously wrote that they are fine with an alien invasion or the end of the world as long as it occurs after Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour. The fan said they had paid a bit too much money for an apocalyptic event to be happening right now.
Anita Anand, Canada’s Defence Minister, said that it was too early to confirm whether the unidentified object that was shot down on Saturday by NORAD over the Canadian territory of Yukon was sent by China.
She said on Saturday:
“I will not be speculating on the origins of this object this evening. It is far too early in our analysis of the debris as we are still collecting.”
Anand noted that the object seen in the Canadian airspace bore a potential resemblance to the one that was taken down off the North Carolina coast. It was cylindrical in shape, smaller in size, and looked like a spy balloon.
The object was shot down at an approximate distance of 100 miles from the border between the U.S. and Canada, over the central Yukon.
Anand said that as per their knowledge, this was the first instance where NORAD took down an object in Canadian airspace. She emphasized that the importance of this event should not be underestimated as both countries detected and defeated the object together.