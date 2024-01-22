Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance 1906R Loafer: Everything we know so far

Following the release of their Junya Watanabe x New Balance 650 sneaker pack in October 2023, the two labels have once again come together for their fresh take on the shoe brand’s New Balance 1906 model. The image of the shoe was recently shared by @trobrillants, which was exhibited at Paris Fashion Week for menswear Fall/Winter 2024 during the Junya Watanabe runway show.

The Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance 1906 Loafer is anticipated to be offered in the coming months of fall 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Sneakerheads, however, should note that the official release date has not yet been revealed by the partnering brands.

These footwear pieces will be offered for purchase via the Junya Watanabe MAN shops and perhaps on the New Balance website later on. At the time of writing this article, the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

The Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance 1906 Loafer comes with a revamped collar

For a long time, Junya Watanabe, the mastermind behind his namesake label, has been recognized for his forward-thinking attitude toward fashion. He is noted among fashion enthusiasts for his ability to flawlessly combine conventional styles with current trends. As a demonstration of this artistic mindset, his partnership with New Balance is a testament to it.

The footwear company has now granted him the creative flexibility to reimagine the famous 1906 shape into loafer form. Following Watanabe’s take on the design, dozens of partnerships have arrived for this silhouette, including Action Bronson and Kith.

This joint venture refashions the well-known New Balance 1906, a style that is renowned for its durability as well as ease, and transforms it into a fashionable loafer that goes against the typical appearance of sneakers.

In order to guarantee that the sneaker-loafer cross does not compromise on warmth, the partnership has retained the sole component that was used in the previous revamps of the 1906. This sole element was originally drawn from the 860v2. The heel block has not been altered in any way, which helps to preserve the athletic tradition of the shape.

Additionally, the elements of the toe as well as the midfoot have been kept intact. The most noticeable change is the collar of the footwear, which has been designed to resemble the appearance of a traditional loafer.

This fresh phase in the development of the 1906R is represented by the footwear's fastening strap, which has the New Balance trademark. Additionally, the footwear has the word "1906L" printed on the lateral heel. Meanwhile, the Junya Watanabe MAN logo is shown boldly on the tongue, bringing the entire layout to a successful conclusion.

Sneaker lovers can be on the lookout for the upcoming Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance 1906 Loafer, which will be accessible in the coming weeks of this year. Those curious to get their hands on these collaborative releases are encouraged to stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely alerts of these loafers.

In addition to this Junya Watanabe venture, New Balance has also partnered with Action Bronson to offer another intriguing makeover to its widely recognized New Balance 1906 model. They are expected to release three attractive renditions dubbed “Medusa Azul,” “Scorpius,” and “Rosewater.” These colorways will reportedly hit the market during spring 2024. They will be sold on New Balance’s website.