New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex “Phoenix Suns” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the recent debut of the “Black Coffee” colorway of the New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex, the brand has prepared another vivid colorway of the stated model. This latest iteration is decked in a “Phoenix Suns"-inspired ensemble.

The New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex “Phoenix Suns” colorway is all set to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

The sneakers are projected to be sold with a retail price label of $180 for each pair. They are expected to be sold by the online as well as offline sites of New Balance and a bunch of its linked merchants.

New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex “Phoenix Suns” sneakers are combined with bold black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via New Balance)

A fresh rendition of the 2002R is expected to be issued by New Balance. It is meant to withstand the harsh conditions of the colder months without sacrificing its fashionable appearance.

Although the upcoming season is characterized by subtle tones, the practical makeover of the well-known design defies the urge to fit in with the softer tones.

On the contrary, it showcases a vibrant and energetic palette, which seems to be inspired by the American professional basketball team, “Phoenix Suns.”

The outer layer of the fresh New Balance 2002R is constructed from brilliant royal violet mesh, a color selection that brings an influx of vitality to the winter scene. The color combination is what sets the shoe apart from existing models.

The daring color is complemented by ribbed textile additions, tongue flaps, and solid heel sections, all of which are colored in an identical royal violet tint. The unified design scheme gives the footwear an air of energy and flair, as stated by House of Heat.

The brilliant violet is supported by a variety of black elements spread across the shoe design, which are crafted using a combination of distinct materials.

Rubberized toe tops, nubuck across the forefoot, and suede around the side panels provide a variety of textural experiences for the uppers. At the same time, the incorporation of Gore-Tex material ensures that the shoe is robust and ready to be worn in winter circumstances.

The qualities of Gore-Tex are stated on NB’s site as:

"GORE-TEX® waterproof fabric protects feet from wind, rain and water without sacrificing breathability."

The mesh collar sections, the heel counters, the logo marks, and the toggle lace sets that are influenced by the outdoors all feature splashes of fiery orange, which add to the lively color palette. The stark contrast not only takes the sneaker's visual attractiveness to a higher level but also evokes the spirit of adventure that is associated with winter.

Under the feet, the sole section incorporates all three colors—orange, black, and violet—to finish off the overall look with an appearance that is well-balanced.

The description and inspiration of the New Balance 2002R model on the shoe label’s website read:

"The forward-thinking style of the 2002R is rooted in performance running. Inspired by the MR2002, a high-end running model originally released in 2010, the 2002R offers a ready-to-wear take on sleek, technical design."

Be on the lookout for the New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex “Phoenix Suns” colorway that will be accessible later in the year.