Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex "Vintage Green": Everything we know so far

Team Swoosh is gearing up to introduce a new addition to the Nike ACG collection, namely the Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex boots in a Vintage Green colorway. Sneakerheads will be glad to know that the Nike Gaiadome GTX sneakers are an adept choice for cold and rainy conditions.

The upcoming release features a fashionable combination of Vintage Green, Anthracite, and Bicoastal hues. Constructed with durable materials, such as the reliable Gore-Tex, this sneaker guarantees optimal comfort, even in adverse weather conditions.

Sneaker Bar Detroit, a trusted media outlet, anticipates the Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex "Vintage Green" hitting the market in early 2024, with availability slated across diverse platforms, including exclusive brick-and-mortar and online retailers, along with the official Nike website, Nike.com, offering enthusiasts a chance to snag this stylish pair for $230 USD.

Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex “Vintage Green” sneaker comes in a rugged construction

Another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Winter season calls for a reliable and functional footwear choice, and boots fit into that category perfectly. The sneakers feature a riveting color palette comprising Vintage Green/Anthracite/Bicoastal hues. Crafted with a focus on functionality, this shoe highlights boot-style laces, 3M reflective accents, and prominent branding displaying the iconic "ACG" logo.

Meanwhile, the upper of the kicks is designed with ankle collars that offer a comfortable fit and are equipped with soft padding. The tongue of the sneakers is made from a coated material and extends downwards. In addition, the rope laces are threaded through the metal hook eyelets, enhancing the overall trail-inspired look.

The inclusion of pull tabs on both the tongue and ankle of the sneakers allows for convenient foot entry. The Nike branding and "Trail Frame" lettering are incorporated into the silhouette for added branding details. Furthermore, the split Air Zoom midsoles feature the lettering text "Designed, tested, and made on planet Earth" for a unique touch.

Side view of the Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex “Vintage Green” sneakers ( Image via Nike)

A vibrant touch of "ACG" branding graces the sneaker's heels, harmonizing with the sturdy lugged grooved rubber outsoles. Its resilient rubber outsole showcases three-pronged traction patterns, ensuring steadfast stability across diverse terrains. No matter the weather conditions or difficult landscapes, this particular model excels.

Released in 2022, the Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex strides boldly into the footwear scene, taking cues from the pioneering Nike ACG Air Zoom Tallac, a trailblazing hiking boot that first emerged in 2003, with a design that pushes the boundaries of innovation. The Gaiadome Gore-Tex key features from the Tallac model, including the Trail Frame cage and Zoom Air unit.

Sporting a Gore-Tex upper celebrated for its waterproof and breathable charm, the footwear stands out as an ideal pick for diverse outdoor adventures. The Gaiadome Gore-Tex marked its premiere on the feet of Team USA athletes during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, showcasing not only its exceptional performance but also its adaptability to the unforgiving cold and snowy surroundings.

A closer look at the upcoming Nike ACG sneakers ( Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label described the Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex in the following words:

"Climb like a mountain goat. Built with super-light and tough materials, including a durable plastic midfoot shank, these shoes deliver a propulsive sensation, comfort and cushioning. Pair this with rubber outsole details and large, three-pronged traction patterns and you'll be scrambling where you probably shouldn't be."

The Nike ACG release offers a perfect combination of style and weather-proof functionality, making it an ideal choice for those in search of both. Simultaneously, the sneakers possess a sophisticated design that safeguards the feet against unfavorable conditions, making them a commendable option for individuals seeking durable hiking footwear.