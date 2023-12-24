Nike Cosmic Unity 3 Silver Bullet shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike’s retro sneakers heavily influence the design of contemporary silhouettes, such as the Nike Cosmic Unity. In addition to the sneaker’s construction, retro colorways are applied to newer sneaker models. The Cosmic Unity 3 has now joined the homage collection, receiving the iconic Silver Bullet treatment. This colorway is well-known and closely associated with the beloved Air Max 97.

The upcoming edition features a sleek combination of Flat Silver, Varsity Red, Cement Grey, and Pure Platinum tones. According to the reputable source Sneaker News, fans will likely see the eagerly awaited launch of the Cosmic Unity 3 Silver Bullet on January 1, 2024.

Sneaker enthusiasts have their chance to cop this drop through Nike's official website as well as various select retailers, both online and in-store. The pair will most likely come in men’s sizes and will be priced at $170.

Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Silver Bullet" sneakers boast an environmentally friendly construction

Another look at the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 Silver Bullet sneakers ( Image via Nike)

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 Silver Bullet captures the Air Max 97 vibes with its sleek layered panel construction. The Air Max-inspired sneaker features an upper that pays tribute to the iconic silver tones. Vibrant red accents add a pop of color, emphasizing key components. The mash-up of silver and red on the footwear provides it with a daring and eye-catching appearance that suits the basketball court.

The aforementioned shoe is noteworthy for its ecologically aware construction derived from recycled materials generated from post-consumer waste. This fusion of components makes the sneaker very sustainable. The final product offers a distinctive combination of materials with intricate embroidery weaves, enhancing its visual appeal.

Expand Tweet

The heel tabs are visually appealing, featuring the iconic pinwheel logo and Cosmic Unity branding. The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 seamlessly combines functionality and style. The midsole of the sneaker features a pristine white color, complemented by a gray mesh window on the midfoot. This is further highlighted by a striking red Swoosh.

This design element enhances the visual appeal of the footwear while also providing optimal breathability and flexibility for intense physical activity. The aesthetic is complemented by a durable black outsole that offers exceptional traction and support for agile movements and vertical leaps.

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 sneaker stands for the latest evolution of Nike's inaugural eco-friendly basketball footwear, the Cosmic Unity. The Cosmic Unity was introduced in February 2021 to develop a high-performance sneaker incorporating a minimum of 25% recycled material by weight.

Expand Tweet

The design of Nike Cosmic Unity draws inspiration from the concept of cosmic harmony and the interconnectedness that exists among all elements. The sneaker boasts a Crater Foam midsole, a full-length Zoom Air Strobel, and an upper constructed from recycled cable, yarn, and fabric materials. Team Swoosh defines the sneaker in the following words:

"Better for your game, designed with sustainability in mind—two things you care about—the Cosmic Unity 3 has a secure, lightweight design for a low-to-the-ground feel. It gives you cloud-like cushioning for explosive speed and quick changes of direction, the difference-makers in a game that's becoming more extraterrestrial."

The forthcoming trainers validate the Swoosh label's mastery of the footwear industry. Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Silver Bullet” kicks from Nike are a testimony to the fact that fashion and sustainability can go hand in hand. For additional information on these sneakers, sneakerheads can check Nike's official website.