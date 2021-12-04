‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4 ending explained: What's the Mantah Corp mystery? 

Based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is the CG animated version of the franchise. It debuted on Netflix in 2020 and has become a kids' favorite with mostly positive reviews. Season 4 of the show premiered on Netflix on December 3, 2021, and includes new twists and turns in the reptilian adventure.

The voice cast of the popular animated science fiction part of the Jurassic Park franchise includes Jenna Ortega, Sean Giambrone, Ryan Potter, Kausar Mohammed, Raini Rodriguez, and Paul-Mikél Williams.

A diverse group of heroic teenagers navigate a mysterious new island in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' fourth season as they face more monsters and hurdles in survival.

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' Season 4 summary

As Season 4 opens, Ben, Sammy, Yaz, Darius, Brooklynn, and Kenji are still on the yacht they used to head towards Costa Rica after escaping from Isla Nublar. Darius and Kenji are still working through the rift that ensued at the end of the third season while the other teenagers celebrate their freedom and prepare to bid each other goodbye.

However, their yacht and their life once again turn upside down when Mosasaurus attacks them and capsizes their boat. The six teenagers then wake up on a new island which brings its own set of obstacles and vicious creatures. It is here that the group eventually meets Dr. Turner, a friendly scientist, and Kash, a dinosaur-hater who works with Mantah Corp. They are introduced to an island-wide experiment run by Mantah Corp, which is creating hybrid dinosaurs and AI robot dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 is rife with new challenges and beautifully animated monsters to keep the teenagers on a fascinating adventure. Viewers will continue to enjoy the emotional and complex bonds between the six diverse teenagers, and fresh characters, and plot twists will keep the season crisp and bingeworthy.

Baby dinos and a shocking revelation

Dr. Turner, a friendly dinosaur scientist, enlists the help of the teenagers to save the dinosaurs from Mantah Corp's experimentation. While Darius keeps Kash distracted, the other teenagers break out baby dinos from their cages. The adorable baby dinos are bound to make viewers fawn. Despite their best efforts, Kash manages to capture one of the baby dinosaurs and inject it with a chip; a scene of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous that is painful to watch.

The teenagers then plan to lock Kash away and rescue the baby dinosaurs, but the task is not without its challenges: namely, evil AI robotic dinosaurs. Navigating their way through the army of robotic dinos and other monsters, the teenagers manage to bring the baby dinosaurs to safety. However, they discovered that Kash had escaped and was meeting up with Mantah Corp's president Daniel. The two were collaborating on a project to remote-control fierce dinosaurs by injecting them with chips.

Kash and Daniel hatch their own plan to trap the teenagers and bring them all together in the final episode. At the end, Daniel's face is revealed, and he turns out to be Kenji's dad. With that bombshell, the fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous ends at a cliffhanger.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia