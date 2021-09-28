"Dressed like a dinosaur?": Tyra Banks' 'DWTS' dress sparks meme fest 

If not for the performances, Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will be famous for Tyra Banks' over-the-top dresses. Over the past few seasons, the model-TV personality has had viewers floored by her fashion choices. But this year, she's making some questionable ones.

In week two of DWTS, Tyra Banks picked two red dresses for the night, of which one sparked a meme fest. The gown had fan-like features on it, which led fans to compare it to dinosaurs.

Was Tyra Banks dressed like a dino?

Meme makers sure seem to think so. However, there were a handful who got creative, likening her dress to bow tie pasta. If it weren't for the fan-like structure, she would have been saved from the incessant trolling.

Mike Connell @DuckSoupMike Why is Tyra Banks dressed like the dinosaur that ate Newman in Jurassic Park? #DWTS Why is Tyra Banks dressed like the dinosaur that ate Newman in Jurassic Park? #DWTS https://t.co/DR4MjVTFmP

Marc Gordon @marcgordon_ #MirrorBallDress #FashionFail #TyraBanks Seriously, was Tyra Banks auditioning to be an ornament on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, or to be dropped in Times Square on NYE? #DWTS Seriously, was Tyra Banks auditioning to be an ornament on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, or to be dropped in Times Square on NYE? #DWTS #MirrorBallDress #FashionFail #TyraBanks https://t.co/PK6EhipZN9

jenn @JennSnickerz21 Tyra Banks soon as someone make her mad #DWTS Tyra Banks soon as someone make her mad #DWTS https://t.co/9q3v727otI

Nicolette NuVogue @NikkiNuVogue Jojo is not wearing a bow in her hair tonight because Tyra stole it. #DWTS Jojo is not wearing a bow in her hair tonight because Tyra stole it. #DWTS https://t.co/sNacRQHcOb

Interestingly, her first outfit of the week didn't disappoint. It was a simple yet ravishing red cut-out gown with structured shoulders.

Tyra Banks wrote on Instagram:

"Fire this week. Turn on your TV. @dancingabc is on NOW! @nataliabarzilai designed this dress! Styling…@ericarchibald."

DWTS ended week two on an eventful note

Tyra Banks' elaborate clothing was not the only highpoint of the show. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke's temporary dismissal from the show had everyone surprised. The dancing duo self-quarantined after the DWTS pro tested positive for Covid.

Unlike their peers, Rigsby and Burke were judged based on their rehearsal clip, which was recorded prior to her diagnosis. Is this how they'll perform going forward? It's hard to tell at this point.

Martin Kove eliminated

The Cobra Kai star's time ended on DWTS before it could even start. He was barely two performances in when viewers decided to vote him out.

Despite his best efforts, Kove scored the lowest two weeks in a row, which had to have some repercussions. However, he left knowing that judges were impressed with his content and the fact that he enjoyed both of his performances.

Also Read

DWTS Season 30 will now see Melanie C, Suni Lee, Matt James, Melora Hardin, Christine Chiu, Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, Kenya Moore, Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and JoJo Siwa competing for the shiny mirrorball.

DWTS airs every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish