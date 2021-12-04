‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4 takeaway: Needless cruelty to the dinos

The fourth season of kids' favorite Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was released on December 3 on Netflix. The show's previous seasons have managed to present an intriguing narrative that expands the Jurassic universe and offers a closer look at the fantastically animated vicious reptiles.

Developed by Zack Stentz, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous has a brilliant voice cast that includes Ryan Potter, Jenna Ortega, Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, and others. The show's fourth season follows Darius, Kenji, Brooklynn, Ben, Sammy, and Yaz as they navigate new challenges on an unknown island.

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' Season 4 summary

Season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous kicks off with the six teenagers celebrating their escape from Isla Nublar. However, unbeknownst to them, they weren't the only ones who escaped. Heading to Costa Rica, the group was led astray when the Mosasaurus knocked over their yacht. Once again, stranded on a new island, the group fends for survival and has each other's backs.

The teenagers were introduced to the island-wide experiment being carried out by Mantah Corp. They met Dr. Turner on the island and helped her save the dinosaurs that were being held and experimented upon by the genetic company. In addition to the reptilian monsters, the kids must also battle Kash, an evil dinosaur experimenter, and his army of AI robotic dinosaurs.

Did they really have to torture the dinosaurs?

Demonstrating the technology's ill effects and consequences, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous instills empathy in its young viewers towards dinosaurs and animals in general. With Ben befriending Bumpy in the first season and season 4 introducing adorable baby dinos, viewers have grown to love these creatures.

However, season 4 exploits the viewers' empathy by needlessly torturing these dinosaurs. Mantah Corp's confinement of the baby dinosaurs and Kash's torture of the little creatures make the latter part of the season almost painful to watch.

For a show meant for young viewers, this kind of unnecessary cruelty seems mean-spirited and a devious maneuver to create a gut-punching impact. Therefore, while the core aspects of the series remain intact, this season brings about frustration and unwarranted cruelty.

