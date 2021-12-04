‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4 takeaway: Will there be a 5th season?

Netflix's hit animated science fiction series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous just came back with its fourth season. Released on December 3, 2021, S4 follows the six heroic teenagers on yet another adventure rife with a fresh batch of monsters.

The lead voice cast of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous includes Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius), Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn), Ryan Potter (Kenji), Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy).

The CG animated series, developed by Zack Stentz and based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel Jurassic Park, has been a kids' favorite since 2020.

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' so far

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, with its 8-10 episode-long seasons, has managed to become a popular animated science fiction series. The show offers small, exciting doses of the Jurassic franchise between big-screen releases and has managed to keep its audience gripped so far.

Season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was released on December 3 on Netflix and has taken a slightly different path from the show's previous seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show take place on Isla Nublar, akin to the events of 2015's Jurassic World. The six teenagers navigate various obstacles and beautifully rendered monsters to escape the treacherous island.

Season 3 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous featured a time jump that aligned with the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. By the end of season 3, the group managed to escape Isla Nublar on a yacht and was headed towards Costa Rica to go back to their normal lives.

Season 4 opened with the teenagers celebrating their freedom and preparing to bid farewell to each other when their boat is capsized by Mosasaurus and they are swept ashore. Eventually, they realize that the new island is Mantah Corp's center of experimentation. New characters Dr. Turner, a friendly scientist, and Kash, a dinosaur-hating experimenter, are introduced.

This season, the kids once again maneuver a new set of twists and turns riddled with vicious creatures. At the end of the fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Mantah Corp's intentions are revealed, and so is the president of the genetic company. The show ends on a cliffhanger, giving rise to the possibility of season 5.

Will there be a fifth season?

While there has been no announcement from Netflix regarding a fifth season yet, the fourth season did leave room for it. The streaming service is known to wait a couple of weeks after the latest release to announce what's next. So far, seasons 1-3 were released within 4 months of each other, starting September 2020. Season 4, however, dropped 7 months after the third.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5, if it happens, is likely to be released sometime before mid-2022. Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, the lead cast of the series is expected to remain the same. With a huge cliffhanger at the end of Season 4, the fifth installment will most probably kick off where the fourth one left off. Stay tuned to to find out what the arrival of Kenji's father means for the series!

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia