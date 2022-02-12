Jurassic World: Dominion toys - Expected release date and more about the Walmart merch drop

Way ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion's much-awaited premiere on June 10, 2022, Walmart announced the pre-sale of a brand new range of LEGO sets inspired by the trilogy sequel. The entire range will be made available for fans to grab in April itself.

Mattel's brand new Jurassic World Extreme Damage toy range will also be exclusive to Walmart. There's an array of viciously intriguing dinosaur model toys, including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Roarin' Allosaurus and a double pack consisting of Coelurus and the ferocious Velociraptor.

All about the Walmart Jurassic World: Dominion merch drop

Jurassic World Extreme Damage Velociraptor and Coelurus

Mattel's Extreme Damage dinosaur model, inspired by the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion, will have extreme slash damage on both sides. By pressing the top button, the double-sided damage can be revealed.

These figures also feature movable joints, realistic sculpting, and authentic texture and color. By scanning hidden DNA code with a smart device, one can unlock the AR experience in the free Jurassic World Facts app from the brand. The Velociraptor and Coelurus figures are sold separately at $10.28 each.

Jurassic World Extreme Damage Roarin' Allosaurus

The Extreme Damage dinosaur model, Roarin’ Allosaurus, inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion, will be available at Walmart. Pushing the button on the figure's back makes it do the "chomp" motion with "roar" sounds.

This figure is almost seven inches tall and 19 inches long. One can see the hole and the disclosed ribcage by pushing aside the skin of the figure, and also feel the rubbery organs inside by opening the ribcage. By scanning hidden DNA code with a smart device, the AR experience can be unlocked in the free Jurassic World Facts app from the brand. Decorations and colors of the figure may vary. It is priced at $31.97.

Jurassic World Extreme Damage: Tyrannosaurus Rex

The Extreme Damage dinosaur model, Tyrannosaurus Rex, also inspired by Jurassic World Dominion, will feature extreme slash damage on both sides. The damage can be seen by pressing the the top button.

This 19-inch-long model also features realistic movable joints, sculpting, and authentic color and texture. Colors and decorations of the T. Rex figure may vary, however.

By scanning hidden DNA code with a smart device, the AR experience can be unlocked in the free Jurassic World Facts app from the brand. It is priced at $21.97.

Other exciting Jurassic World: Dominion-inspired merchandise includes the LEGO Triceratops Dinosaur Pickup Truck Ambush toy playset worth $39.97 and LEGO Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport toy playset worth $39.97.

