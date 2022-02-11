The Book of Boba Fett merch drop: Where to buy, price and more

The Book of Boba Fett, the much-awaited spin-off to The Mandalorian, saw its finale this February 9, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The series has created a lot of buzz among Star Wars fans for its fascinating attributes.

Meanwhile, many major brands have recently launched their exciting new collections that revolve around Boba Fett and the show.

From action figures to Lego sets, from silicone rings to stylish backpacks and highly craved collabs to accessories, several new alluring must-have Boba Fett merchandises are up for grabs.

The Book of Boba Fett merch drops

Where to buy, price and more

Several popular brands have recently launched The Book of Boba Fett inspired collections, including Adidas, which has dropped two Firebrand Track Pants featuring details from the armor of Boba Fett for 70 dollars.

The company even has a matching t-shirt featuring a huge graphic of Boba Fett up for fans, priced at 35 dollars. Columbia has also released an array of Boba Fett gear, which includes an amazing special edition graphic tee for 50 dollars and a three-in-one jacket for 450 dollars.

Enso has launched a range of stunning silicone rings that are flexible, unique and super comfortable to wear. Enso's latest collection has been gleaned from The Book of Boba Fett and the rings come in four different colors and different designs and are available for 45 dollars.

Loungefly has dropped special edition mini backpacks that are super cute, beautifully crafted and surprisingly can fit a lot of stuff. It is available on Amazon for 55 dollars.

This Boba Fett-inspired backpack is a must-have for fans. Old Navy has also released a gender-neutral Boba Fett pullover with colorful, eye-catching graphics for 40 dollars.

The Republic of Tea has recently launched several special-edition tins inspired by The Book of Boba Fett with two choices of tea, including Legendary Green Chai and Elite Black Tea. They are available on Amazon for 16 dollars.

An exciting Boba Fett action mask with self-stick fabric straps on the back has been launched by Disney. It is extremely detailed. It allows an individual to sound just like Boba Fett. It is available on ShopDisney for 35 dollars.

Lego's array of Star Wars helmets has added a Boba Fett helmet. The Lego set comes in 625 pieces and is perfect for display, pricing at 52 dollars. It is available on Amazon.

Watch The Book of Boba Fett, the captivating Star Wars series, streaming on Disney+.

