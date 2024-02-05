"Just buy the Academy already HOV": Jay-Z drinks alcohol out of his Grammy Award moments after winning in viral video

At the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre. Global Impact Award. Later in the night, Jay was seen using his Grammy as a sippy cup, pouring some D'Ussé into it, and drinking from it.

Jay-Z drinking from his Grammy, and the contents of his earlier speech went viral on the internet. Although it did amuse some people and scared away a few germophobes many took Jay-Z's actions as a statement and called him the GOAT. One X user commented:

Some social media users were impressed with Jay's actions (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Jay-Z drinking from his Grammy sparks online debate

Jay-Z had just given a powerful speech after winning the all-black Grammy for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, after which he was spotted pouring some D'Ussé into his Grammy Award. Jay used the award as a sippy cup and drank the D'Ussé straight from it and even posed for the camera. This moment went viral, sparking viral online reactions.

Social media users applauded Jay-Z for not caring about what anybody thinks and applauded his sippy cup drink. However, a few people were grossed out by the lack of hygiene. Others called him the goat and saw it as a legendary moment. Here are a few X reactions to Jay drinking from his Grammy:

"At least get it close to right": Jay-Z to the Grammys

At the 2024 Grammy Awards in LA on Sunday, comedian Trevor Noah presented Jay-Z with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, an award given to Black artists who've made a significant impact on the entire music industry. The award was introduced last year when Dr. Dre himself won it. To receive the award, Jay was joined onstage by his and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

At the beginning of his speech, Jay mentioned how the Grammy Awards were called sippy cups. He thanked Dr. Dre for "all the doors" that he opened and also thanked the Black Music Collective for all their good work. He harkened back to 1989 when Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff won the first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Performance but boycotted the awards as their award was not televised.

Jay followed up that story by talking about himself boycotting the awards in 1998 when he was nominated for Best Rap Album as he felt like the late DMX, who dropped two No.1 albums that year, was snubbed from the nomination. Jay Z said:

"We love ya'll. We want ya'll to get it right. At least get it close to right."

He admitted that music was opinion-based but also mentioned that Beyoncé had more Grammys than everybody but still didn't win Album of the Year once, which according to him did not work even by their own metrics. He said that some artists are going to go home and feel like they've been robbed, some may actually get robbed, while some did not belong in their category.

He laughed and joked about how he tells the truth when he gets nervous. He held his nervous daughter's hand and said:

"You gotta keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time."

With that, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy excited the stage adorned by a cacophony of clapping and loud cheers.