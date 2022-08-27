"Justice is so immature": Fans slam the Ready to Love star's behavior towards Kadian in Episode 5

Ready to Love Season 6 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night and this week Justice continued to find himself on the wrong side with the ladies.
When the episode kicked off, Justice was among the bottom three along with Alonzo and LJ. But the trio skipped elimination by a thread and had anthor week to make a connection with the ladies by going on dates with them.
Right off the bat, Justice got on the wrong side of Kadian and found himself getting criticized by fans on social media as well.
Titled It's Barbecue Time, Episode 5 of Ready to Love featured Kadian confronting Justice about the text messages they exchanged. But the way he reacted towards the messages left Kadian upset.
Ready to Love, Episode 5: Kadian tells Justice she finds him difficult
During the date with Justice, Kadian revealed that she didn't want to be alone with him, and hence took Tranika along with her to keep her calm. Sadly, the group date didn't turn out the way Kadian imagined it would.
The minute the Ready to Love stars sat down, Justice outright asked them if they were trying to get rid of him last week after he left the party to attend a work-related emergency. While Tranika said that she didn't vote against Justice, Kadian didn't shy away from telling him what was on her mind.
Kadian admitted that she voted against Justice, claiming that it was because she thought he was difficult. The Ready to Love star told Justice that she had called him, but he didn't call her back after saying he would. Justice, however, denied those accusations and claimed that he did call her.
But Kadian came with the receipts and told him that he only called her after she called him back once again. Taken aback, Justice rebutted, claiming that he wouldn't have saved her number based on the conversation they had prior to that. Kadian, however, was having none of his excuses and immediately took out her phone and started reading the text messages they had exchanged where she discussed about getting on a call.
The Ready to Love star added that even when Justice did finally call, he immediately went into "difficult Justice-mode." As Kadian kept reading out the messages and explaining what happened, Justice sat there staring at her. He also went the extra mile to stop her mid-way and claimed that he didn't want to hear anything further.
Kadian told Justice that his problem was that he didn't want to listen. During her confessional, Kadian shared:
"Justice is difficult. I don't know where y'all found him, but please return back to sender."
Fans who watched the episode sided with Kadian and took to social media to share their opinions.
Ready to Love fans criticize Justice for his rude behavior
Taking to Twitter, fans sided with Kadian and claimed that Justice was being extra. A few other fans added that he was being arrogant and that giving off toxic masculinity vibes.
Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN.