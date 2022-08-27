"Justice is so immature": Fans slam the Ready to Love star's behavior towards Kadian in Episode 5

Ready to Love Season 6 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night and this week Justice continued to find himself on the wrong side with the ladies.

When the episode kicked off, Justice was among the bottom three along with Alonzo and LJ. But the trio skipped elimination by a thread and had anthor week to make a connection with the ladies by going on dates with them.

Right off the bat, Justice got on the wrong side of Kadian and found himself getting criticized by fans on social media as well.

Titled It's Barbecue Time, Episode 5 of Ready to Love featured Kadian confronting Justice about the text messages they exchanged. But the way he reacted towards the messages left Kadian upset.

Ready to Love, Episode 5: Kadian tells Justice she finds him difficult

During the date with Justice, Kadian revealed that she didn't want to be alone with him, and hence took Tranika along with her to keep her calm. Sadly, the group date didn't turn out the way Kadian imagined it would.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV 🏾 Tune in for new The guys are on the chopping block this week! Comment below who you'd send home.🏾 Tune in for new #ReadyToLove on Friday at 8|7c. The guys are on the chopping block this week! Comment below who you'd send home. 👇🏾 Tune in for new #ReadyToLove on Friday at 8|7c. https://t.co/e1R2FYMEMF

The minute the Ready to Love stars sat down, Justice outright asked them if they were trying to get rid of him last week after he left the party to attend a work-related emergency. While Tranika said that she didn't vote against Justice, Kadian didn't shy away from telling him what was on her mind.

Kadian admitted that she voted against Justice, claiming that it was because she thought he was difficult. The Ready to Love star told Justice that she had called him, but he didn't call her back after saying he would. Justice, however, denied those accusations and claimed that he did call her.

But Kadian came with the receipts and told him that he only called her after she called him back once again. Taken aback, Justice rebutted, claiming that he wouldn't have saved her number based on the conversation they had prior to that. Kadian, however, was having none of his excuses and immediately took out her phone and started reading the text messages they had exchanged where she discussed about getting on a call.

The Ready to Love star added that even when Justice did finally call, he immediately went into "difficult Justice-mode." As Kadian kept reading out the messages and explaining what happened, Justice sat there staring at her. He also went the extra mile to stop her mid-way and claimed that he didn't want to hear anything further.

Kadian told Justice that his problem was that he didn't want to listen. During her confessional, Kadian shared:

"Justice is difficult. I don't know where y'all found him, but please return back to sender."

Fans who watched the episode sided with Kadian and took to social media to share their opinions.

Ready to Love fans criticize Justice for his rude behavior

Taking to Twitter, fans sided with Kadian and claimed that Justice was being extra. A few other fans added that he was being arrogant and that giving off toxic masculinity vibes.

Linnea Gresham @lg_honey #ReadyToLove Justice and Zo are two of the toxic masculine energies in this season. Justice clearly don't do accountability and Zo is still guarded beyond anything! Just send them two on home please! #ReadyToLove Justice and Zo are two of the toxic masculine energies in this season. Justice clearly don't do accountability and Zo is still guarded beyond anything! Just send them two on home please! https://t.co/Q4t6JEzYhI

Regina Hall Stan Account @CapitalNekia Justice thought he was doing something talking about i didn’t save your number. So why are you mad they voted you in the bottom? He’s combative and in his feelings about it. Yes return to sender. #readytolove Justice thought he was doing something talking about i didn’t save your number. So why are you mad they voted you in the bottom? He’s combative and in his feelings about it. Yes return to sender. #readytolove

Kat Sanden @sanden13 I think Justice has an entirely separate agenda on this show. He just wants to be seen, to be talked about in order to promote his business ventures. #ReadyToLove I think Justice has an entirely separate agenda on this show. He just wants to be seen, to be talked about in order to promote his business ventures. #ReadyToLove

H.B. @HaroldCorderral Why are the ladies keeping Justice when he’s already said out of his mouth that he doesn’t believe in courting women. This is stupid, ladies…and y’all wonder why you keep getting the same results from these men. You pick the same type every single time #ReadyToLove Why are the ladies keeping Justice when he’s already said out of his mouth that he doesn’t believe in courting women. This is stupid, ladies…and y’all wonder why you keep getting the same results from these men. You pick the same type every single time #ReadyToLove https://t.co/bmw7cnK069

👸🏽QueenBella (she/is/a/queen 😉) 💋 @montana0816 Justice already said he ain’t chasing nobody and he ain’t coming out of pocket send his ass back to wherever his lane ass dipped off to #ReadyToLove Justice already said he ain’t chasing nobody and he ain’t coming out of pocket send his ass back to wherever his lane ass dipped off to #ReadyToLove

CrissiT @crissthoms Justice has not made an effort to do anything. He’s giving dry wheat cracker. But of course he thinks he’s a soufflé. Lol #ReadyToLove Justice has not made an effort to do anything. He’s giving dry wheat cracker. But of course he thinks he’s a soufflé. Lol #ReadyToLove

Yup Thats ME! 🤩 @GigiDoll0321 Justice say He not romancing a girl or chasing after her but you came on a dating show?!...🤨🤔🙄 #readytolove Justice say He not romancing a girl or chasing after her but you came on a dating show?!...🤨🤔🙄 #readytolove https://t.co/U589ykP28I

♥️ Michelle ♥️ @gr81shelly I can’t believe we’re going into September and Justice is still part of this pandemic Ready To Love cast. Make it make sense. Jesus Fix IT! #ReadyToLove I can’t believe we’re going into September and Justice is still part of this pandemic Ready To Love cast. Make it make sense. Jesus Fix IT! #ReadyToLove

Queen A 🇰🇳 @AliceaTheGreat #ReadyToLove Justice is here for what reason? To show of his tired ass bucket hats? Because we do NOT give a damn!!! He’s deplorable, a headache and arrogant as hell!! Add on he’s giving dust storm!! Justice is here for what reason? To show of his tired ass bucket hats? Because we do NOT give a damn!!! He’s deplorable, a headache and arrogant as hell!! Add on he’s giving dust storm!! 😒😒😒#ReadyToLove https://t.co/lji1SMevhb

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal