Juun.J x Puma Plexus sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The Puma Plexus is a new pair of sneakers from the brand that was released in January 2023. It is an experimental design that pushes the limits of lifestyle and performance footwear, and an experimental design that draws inspiration from Puma Mostro. Puma partnered with digital creative agency Forty-Two-And-A-Half, which enlisted 18 artists to transform Plexus through physical transformations and 3D renderings.

On April 4, Puma announced that the brand is collaborating with Korean fashion designer Juun.J and will soon re-introduce the Plexus model.

Juun.J is a Korean fashion designer who debuted his collection in 2007. He was educated at ESMOD school in Seoul. Juun.J worked at many prestigious fashion houses before creating his label, "Lone Costume," in 1999. His formal name is Jung Wook-Jun. Juun.J is known for his menswear designs and has been gaining global recognition. Notable figures in popular culture have worn his outfits.

According to the sneaker brand, Juun.J x Puma Plexus sneakers are set to be released on April 8th via PUMA flagship stores along with selected retailers such as KITH, UNDEFEATED, and END. for $163.

Juun.J x Puma Plexus sneakers will be dressed in an all-black colorway

Juun.J x Puma Plexus sneakers (Image via Puma)

Korean fashion designer JUUN.J. was behind the all-black ensemble of the Puma Plexus, and with it, the pair took their first tentative step into the realm of collaboration. Rope laces that wrap through the upper like PUMA's Formstrip emblem are back, and there are small touches of co-branding on the tongue, the hardware, and the heel.

The pair features a carabiner affixed to the outer side for easy transport. Its modern coloring is complemented by its mixed-material construction and sleek shell-toe finish.

Puma spoke about the new launch:

"The Plexus’ distinctive closure and unique lace construction are complemented by a glossy black carabiner fastened to the upper. Void of any prominent logos or graphics, the collaboration features a subtly debossed logo sitting on the heel, and co-branding on the tongue. Juun.J’s shadowy take on the Plexus is completely wrapped in black, from the outsole to the laces, while recycled mesh comprises the shoe’s sock liner."

The Mostro, a landmark sneaker in PUMA's history, served as inspiration for the brand's new Plexus shoe, which introduces a futuristic design esthetic based on the idea of the future classic.

Hyon Park, the lead designer of Puma, said:

"Given the initial design direction of creating a “future classic,” I tried to position our archival PUMA Mostro as a new classic for the future."

The Plexus boldly advances toward 2023 with cutting-edge, frontier-pushing capabilities. The top of the Plexus is what sets it apart from the pack. The shoe has a handcrafted appearance due to the use of different materials, contrasting colors, and exposed production details. The Plexus also stands out due to its unusual lace closure.

The Puma Plexus heightened the anticipation for sneakerheads to own a silhouette with a futuristic makeover at the start of 2023. It is anticipated that the impending all-black Plexus will find a place in the sneakerhead's closet as well.

