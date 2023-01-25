Puma Velophasis sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma, a German corporation founded in 1948, is the world's third-largest sportswear manufacturer. The company is well-known for its cutting-edge sneaker designs that impact the future of fashion and technology.

Puma's latest sneaker, the Velophasis, blurs the lines between athletics and high fashion, as well as the present and the future. The Velophasis sneakers are available in two variants: Bionic and Phased.

While Velophasis Bionic will be released on the official e-commerce site and select physical Puma stores and other retailers on February 4, 2023, Velophasis Phased will be released on February 11, 2023, in three distinct colorways.

The upcoming Puma Velophasis sneakers will be released in Bionic and Phased iterations, this February

The upcoming Puma Velophasis sneakers will be released in Bionic and Phased iterations in February 2023 (Image via Puma and Sportskeeda)

The German label is known all over the world for its genius and technologically advanced sneakers. The label consistently releases fashion-forward styles, capturing the attention of many sneakerheads, having produced numerous iconic shoe models such as Future Rider, RS-X, Mayze, and more.

The latest silhouette to join the list is Velophasis, which comes after the release of the Plexus silhouette in late January 2023. The new Velophasis sneaker takes inspiration from the running heritage of the German label to deliver a lifestyle sneaker model for streetwear scenes.

The German label's long history has resulted in the development of numerous groundbreaking technologies like as e+Cell, iCell, and EverRide. The Velophasis sneaker model is a cross between the 2000s trend and the Puma archives. The official press release introduces the silhouettes as:

"The design of the VELOPHASIS is inspired by the COMPLETE line, a defining license of the 2000s for the brand. Designed for running, the PUMA COMPLETE line allowed the brand to develop revolutionary technologies like the iCELL, e+CELL, and EverRide technologies, which have been used by runners around the world."

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Kyle Kuzma debuts the 2023 PUMA Velophasis Kyle Kuzma debuts the 2023 PUMA Velophasis https://t.co/NB5tZQUAPa

Velophasis sneakers are built to adapt to the Y2k culture via visual code and design. The Y2K culture's visual is merged with the German label's progressive and futuristic vision.

The sneaker model's upper is constructed asymmetrically in homage to the Y2K era, yet its construction material is contemporary. Velophasis will first be developed into two iterations, namely Phased and Bionic. The official press release explains the shoe model's 2000s and contemporary elements as:

"The new franchise’s design takes the best of both eras. The upper of the VELOPHASIS is built asymmetrically. Its inserts are directly taken from the running of the 2000s but decked out in new materials."

The shoe's upper comes constructed out of textured panels and honeycombed mesh. Velophasis Bionic, a metallic sneaker with electro-blue and cream inlays, will be the first to hit shelves. The pair will be released on the official Puma website on February 4, 2023.

The second drop will consist of three colorways of Velophasis Phased. The Velophasis Phased sneaker is inspired by the Vaporwave movement and the internet culture of the early 2000s.

The Velophasis Phased sneaker model will be launched on February 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes