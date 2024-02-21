“Karma is going to come knocking”: Video of a woman kicking kennels and slapping tourist in NYC pet store sparks outrage online

A woman received some major online outrage after her footage went viral where she can be seen kicking the kennels at Citipups pet store in Manhatten, New York on February 18. The woman was caught on camera and on phone recordings slapping and spitting on a random customer who was traveling from Texas to New York, as well as knocking over items from the counter when asked to leave.

The store manager stated that the woman who was assaulted started bleeding due to the slap. Social media users were left enraged by the whole incident. Many were mad at her for kicking the kennels which housed puppies but the random assault on a customer only aggravated their disdain. One X user exclaimed:

The woman's antics at the pet store drew widespread condemnation (Image via X/@TizzyEnt)

Netizens want NYC pet store assaulter locked up

On Saturday, February 18, at around 3:45 p.m., a random woman entered the Citipups pet store in Manhatten on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea. Security footage showed the woman kicking the dog kennels at the store multiple times. According to a PIX11 News interview, the woman continued doing so even after store manager Emilio Ortez yelled at her to stop.

Security footage showed the woman knocking stuff off the counter of the store when she was asked to leave the place. When she noticed Ortez filming, she tried aggressively grabbing for his phone. As seen by security footage and a phone recording, the lady then shoved a random customer standing near the exit, slapped the woman standing with her, and even spat on her before finally exiting.

NBC New York reported that the woman who was assaulted was actually a tourist from Texas who was visiting New York. PIX 11 reported that the assault victim had filed a police report against the woman. Ortez told the New York Post that the assaulter slapped the woman "really freaking hard". He told the outlet:

"She was bleeding, she had a nosebleed, she was like really distraught because it was her first time in New York."

He added:

"So she was a tourist, and it’s, like, imagine being your first day in New York, you’re just walking around all of sudden some crazy person just assaults you."

An X user, Tizzy Ent shared a video along with a message from the store manager suggesting that Autumn Cathey, the woman in the image, might be the pet store attacker. Cathey was arrested in September of last year for assaulting an 81-year-old woman and further knocking over items on display at the Nashville International Airport.

Social media users were agitated by the woman's behavior and stated that she should be locked up. Others wanted her to be on the receiving end of her antics. A few were not sure if Autumn Cathey and the pet store assaulter were the same woman and wanted to find her identity and bring her to justice.

Here are a few reactions to Tizzy Ent's tweet:

The woman may be charged with assault, according to police, who are still looking for her.

