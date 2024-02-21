"His daughters need a new father": Floyd Mayweather comes under fire for refusing to condemn Diddy over sexual assault allegations 

Floyd Mayweather has made his way into the headlines after he shared his thoughts on Diddy’s assault controversies during his appearance on the Pivot Podcast. When the host asked him if he thought Diddy was wrong, Floyd refused to “talk bad” about a “Black man,” saying:

“I’m not going to speak bad about P Diddy. He’s still a black man, mistakes happen and I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake but things happen in life, and P Diddy’s business is P Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he’s down."

This comes after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a case against him in November 2023, claiming that he raped her while the two were dating many years back. While Cassie eventually retracted the complaint, Diddy was then slammed with other similar assault complaints.

On the podcast, while speaking about the matter, Floyd Mayweather added:

“My take on it is it’s not business. I don’t think it is right at all and I don’t condone it, even if that happened to my daughter I would be hurt but that’s a choice that my daughter made. So I don’t want to kick anybody while they’re down.”

As soon as the clip from the podcast went viral, Mayweather received a lot of criticism from the masses.

Social media users slam Mayweather after he declined to comment on Diddy's lawsuit. (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/ Instagram)

Floyd Mayweather faces massive backlash as he refuses to talk bad about Diddy

As Floyd Mayweather declined to talk ill against Diddy seemingly because he was a “Black man,” social media users were left infuriated. The short clip was circulated on multiple platforms.

As an Instagram account, @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded the clip on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users slam Mayweather after he declined to comment on Diddy's lawsuit (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/ Instagram)

Meanwhile, Diddy has not spoken up yet on Floyd Mayweather's latest comments.

