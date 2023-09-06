Kate Miller-Heidke 2024 Catching Diamonds tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has exciting news for her fans as she announces an extensive run of regional Australian shows in 2024, titled the Catching Diamonds tour. The tour will be filled with her timeless favorites, melodious tracks from her original musicals, covers, and, in a unique twist, fan-requested songs.

Kate Miller-Heidkelso shared a statement about her tour, explaining what fans can expect from the tour:

"I’ll be playing songs from across my career, including all the so-called hits, songs from my original musicals 'Muriel’s Wedding' and the brand new ‘Bananaland', unexpected covers, taking requests, and telling stories."

She concluded her statement by saying:

"It’ll be a celebration of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends. Of us all discovering again each night the transformative connection between the performer and the audience."

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via her official website, www.katemillerheidke.com/shows, with ticket prices ranging from $75.00 to $89.00.

Fans can also follow her official social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Kate Miller-Heidke's Catching Diamonds Tour will begin in Canberra and end in Logan City

Kate Miller-Heidke will kick off the tour with her Canberra concert, scheduled to take place on January 19, 2024. After performing across four cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Logan City on March 9, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

January 19, 2024: Canberra Theatre - Canberra

January 20, 2024: Bay Pavilions Theatre - Batemans Bay

January 21, 2024: Barn On The Ridge - South Coast

January 27, 2024: Odeon Theatre - Hobart

January 28, 2024: Civic Square - Launceston

February 2, 2024: The Wedge PAC - Gippsland

February 3, 2024: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre - Gippsland

February 4, 2024: Cowes Cultural Centre - Phillip Island

February 6, 2024: Avoca Beach Theatre - Central Coast

February 7, 2024: Art House - Central Coast

February 9, 2024: The Pavilion PAC - Sydney

February 10, 2024: Blue Mountains Theatre - Blue Mountains

February 11, 2024: Glen Street Theatre - Sydney

February 13, 2024: Goulburn PAC - Goulburn

February 16, 2024: Griffith Regional Theatre - Griffith

February 17, 2024: Albury Entertainment Centre - Albury

February 18, 2024: Wangaratta PAC - Wangaratta

February 20, 2024: Burrinja Theatre - Melbourne

February 21, 2024: Frankston PAC - Frankston

February 23, 2024: Geelong Arts Centre - Geelong

February 24, 2024: Wendouree Centre - Ballarat

February 25, 2024: Theatre Royal - Castlemaine

February 29, 2024: Mandurah PAC - Mandurah

March 1, 2024: Margaret River Heart - Margaret River

March 5, 2024: Caloundra Events Centre - Sunshine Coast

March 6, 2024: The J Theatre - Sunshine Coast

March 8, 2024: Ipswich Civic Theatre - Ipswich

March 9, 2024: Logan Entertainment Centre - Logan City

Kate Miller-Heidke has hinted at including tracks from her upcoming sixth album, which serves as a follow-up to 2022's Child In Reverse.

Notably, the talented Sydney artist Georgia Mooney, who recently released her debut solo album titled Full of Moon, is set to join Miller-Heidke as the supporting act for all the shows.

Furthermore, the singer has also unveiled a brand new single titled True North, beautifully performed by Max McKenna. This song is part of the musical TV series Bananaland, which was co-crafted by Kate Miller-Heidke and her collaborator, Keir Nuttall.

The highly anticipated musical is scheduled to make its premiere at the Brisbane Festival on Saturday, September 16.