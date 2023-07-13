Kaytranada and Aminé's Kaytraminé 2023 North America Tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Following their captivating joint performance at the renowned Coachella Music Festival, acclaimed artists Kaytranada and Aminé have revealed the exciting news of their upcoming Kaytraminé Tour. This highly anticipated tour will mark the first official live show by the dynamic duo, and fans are eager to experience their electrifying collaboration on stage.

The tour is set to kick off in September, starting with a show in Kaytranada's hometown of Montreal, Canada. This homecoming performance is expected to be an unforgettable night for both the artist and his dedicated local fanbase.

The tour will continue as the tour will move to Aminé's hometown, Portland, Oregon, for the second tour date, creating a special connection between the artist and his loyal supporters.

Aminé @heyamine

5 very special shows

tickets on sale friday at 10am local time on twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KAYTRAMINÉ (LIVE)5 very special showstickets on sale friday at 10am local time on kaytramine.com/tour KAYTRAMINÉ (LIVE)🍷5 very special shows ☀️ tickets on sale friday at 10am local time on kaytramine.com/tour twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AX7Ec0cMpy

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 14 at 10 am local time via http:/kaytramine.com/tour. For more information, fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the tour information.

Kaytranada and Aminé's Kaytramine tour will begin in Montreal and end in Los Angeles

Kaytranada and Amin will kick off the tour with their concert in Montreal, which is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2023. After performing in Canada the group will finally wrap up their tour with their Los Angeles concert on September 16, 2023.

The following are the full dates and venues of the Kaytranada and Aminé :

September 7, 2023: Montreal, Quebec – Off Piknic

September 9, 2023: Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

September 12, 2023: Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed

September 14, 2023: Brooklyn, New York – The Brooklyn Mirage

September 16, 2023: Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre

The announcement of the Kaytraminé Tour follows the release of their inaugural single, "4eva," in April, which received critical acclaim for its infectious energy and seamless blend of their unique musical styles.

Learn more about Kaytranada and Aminé

Kaytranada

Kaytranada is a Canadian DJ, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 1992, and raised in Montreal, Canada. He is known for his eclectic mix of genres, including funk, hip-hop, house, and soul. His debut album, 99.9%, was released in 2016 and was a critical and commercial success.

He has since released two more albums, BUBBA (2019) and KAYTRAMINÉ (2023), both of which have been met with positive reviews.

Kaytranada's music is known for its smooth grooves, catchy melodies, and clever samples. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Anderson Paak, Pharrell Williams, and Tyler, the Creator. He is one of the most innovative and exciting producers working in music today.

His music is often described as "feel-good" or "danceable. His songs are full of energy and positivity, and they often feature catchy hooks and memorable melodies. He is also known for his use of samples, which he often incorporates into his songs in creative and unexpected ways.

Aminé

Aminé is an American rapper and singer. He was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1994, and raised in Minnesota. He is known for his witty lyrics, catchy melodies, and unique vocal style. His debut album, Good for You, was released in 2017 and was a critical and commercial success. He has since released one more album, Limbo (2019), which was also met with positive reviews.

Aminé's music is known for its blend of hip hop, pop, and R&B. He has also collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Tyler, the Creator, Kehlani, and Vince Staples. He is one of the most exciting and promising new artists in hip-hop today.

Aminé's lyrics are often funny and self-deprecating, but they also deal with more serious topics, such as race and identity. His music is often described as clever and thought-provoking.

Overall, Aminé is a rising star in the music industry and continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Poll : 0 votes